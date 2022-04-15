Love All Play – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Sports stories are one of the most popular subjects in anime, despite the fact that it covers a wide spectrum of genres and features stories about almost anything you can think of. If you’re familiar with anime, you’ve definitely seen or heard of “Haikyuu!!,” about a high school volleyball team, or “Kuroko’s Basketball,” about a teen boy’s quest to make his unknown high school basketball team the best in Japan. “Yuri on Ice,” which is about figure skating, is one of the most popular anime series ever made.

The sport of badminton has already been covered by anime such as “Hanebado!” but now there’s a new series based on it that anime fans should certainly check out. “Love All Play!” is the title of the next series, which is based on Asami Koseki’s novel series, with the tagline “A once-in-a-lifetime coming-of-age that hurtles at 400 km/h (250 mph), love-all play!!.” (Anonesan/YouTube).

Here’s everything we know about “Love All Play” Season 1 thus far.

When will Love All Play Season 1 be available for purchase?

Poplar Publishing published “Love All Play” as a novel series from 2011 to 2014. It is now under development as an anime adaptation by Nippon Animation and OLM for release in 2021. Both studios have decades of experience producing animated films and television, with the latter having created all of the “Pokemon” series and films. Yuki Hayashi composes for the series, while Riko Kaneda works on character design (Anime News Network).

The new series will premiere in April 2022, as announced in the first official teaser video for “Love All Play.” Every Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Japan Standard Time, the show will air on the stations YTV, NTV, and its affiliates. There is no word yet on how the series will be disseminated overseas, which is disappointing for fans in the United States and other western countries but expect to hear more shortly.

In Love All Play, who are the protagonists?

The badminton-themed series “Love All Play” follows Ry Mizushima, a badminton player on his middle school team who, due to the lack of a coach, was largely unknown, with Ry only making it to the major event due to his sheer strength and skill. Ry plans to go even further in high school, finding a strong team of players and a terrific coach to help him get there. Ry has hired Ebihara, a great badminton instructor.

There isn’t a lot of information on the story and characters in “Love All Play” because the original material is a novel series rather than a manga, and it was also published quite a few years ago. Ry’s older sister Rika, as well as colleagues Kento Yusa, Sakaki, the Higashiyama brothers, Matsuda, and Uchida, according to a fan on Twitter, are all expected to make an appearance.

What exactly is the premise of Love All Play?

Ry works his best in middle school and gets noticed for his abilities, as it is his desire to be on the best badminton team in Japan. He is then scouted to join the army, according to an Anime-Planet narrative synopsis “Under the great coach Ebihara, he is a member of the prestigious Yokohama-Minato High School badminton team, which is surrounded by outstanding teammates. He aspires to be a good athlete and to represent his high school in an inter-high competition.”

“Love All Play” is expected to follow Ry as he adjusts to a new squad and works to enhance his talents with the support of a coach. As they prepare for the main national tournament, the Yokohama-Minato High School badminton team will play more and more matches in order to establish that they are the greatest in Japan. The tale is reported to change focus to other players, later on, notably Ry’s colleague Kento, over the course of the four volumes.