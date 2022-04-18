KonoSuba Season 3 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More!

“KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World” is possibly the most popular anime series among hardcore fans in the isekai genre. The anime adaption, which debuted in 2016, is based on Natsume Akatsuki’s light novel series.

The premise of “KonoSuba,” like that of other series such as “Sword Art Online” or “The Rising of the Shield Hero,” revolves around a character who is taken to another planet and compelled to live. What sets “KonoSuba” unique, though, is its welcome use of humor and satire in a field that may be overly serious at times.

“KonoSuba” follows Kazuma Sato, a Japanese shut-in who meets the Goddess Aqua and is resurrected in an MMORPG-style environment following his tragic death. Kazuma’s ultimate objective is to fight the Demon King, but his dysfunctional party’s team-up with the absent-minded Aqua, explosion-obsessed mage Megumin, and masochistic party member Darkness makes that seem impossible.

The anime series spawned two seasons, a film, and a chibi-style spinoff series starring other popular isekai characters. But, despite all of this, we’re still waiting for Season 3 of the anime series. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

When will KonoSuba Season 3 be released?

Season 3 of “KonoSuba” has yet to get formal confirmation. However, this does not rule out the possibility of a sequel to the anime series. A Reddit AMA from Kadokawa business producer Junichiro Tamura, which took place in 2019, has piqued fans’ interest in a new season of the anime series.

Tamura’s involvement was initially for the purpose of promoting and discussing “The Rising of the Shield Hero,” but with Kadokawa creating the first “KonoSuba” light novels, doubts about a Season 3 for the series arose. “KonoSuba Season 3 has a decent chance if the movie does well,” Tamura stated.

Kadokawa has not issued an official statement regarding the performance of “God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! KonoSuba Crimson’s Legend” However, Crunchyroll reported that the film grossed 200 million yen in its first weekend in Japan. According to Anime News Network, the film’s U.S. debut made $1,134,786 in addition to placing eighth in Japan during its opening weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $5,078,942 globally as of today. We could be years away from Season 3 if those stats are good enough to warrant it. With no word on a Season 3 two years after the film, it’s reasonable to assume it in 2022 or 2023, if and when it is announced.

Who’s in the KonoSuba Season 3 cast?

Season 3 of “KonoSuba” has yet to be confirmed, and no cast has been announced. However, given that the voice cast from Seasons 1 and 2 was also used in the “KonoSuba” film, it’s safe to presume that they’ll be back for a third season. Kazuma was spoken by Jun Fukushima, Aqua was voiced by Sora Amamiya, Darkness was voiced by Ai Kayano, and Megumin was voiced by Rie Takahashi.

The production team for a prospective third season of “KonoSuba” may not be as well-defined as the voice cast. Company Deen was the animation studio behind the first two seasons of the series, according to Anime News Network. J.C. Staff, on the other hand, was in charge of animation for the film. J.C. Staff might be the studio chosen to animate a Season 3 if the film was thought to have fared successfully by the series’ powers that be.

Director Takaomi Kanasaki, author Makoto Uezu, and composer Masato Koda are all expected to return for the sequel. In their various positions, all three worked on the first two seasons and the film.

What is KonoSuba Season 3’s plot?

There may not be an official narrative summary for “KonoSuba” Season 3, but if it is confirmed, we will be able to figure out the story specifics based on the light novels on which the series is based. So far, “KonoSuba” has stayed quite true to the light novel stories. “KonoSuba’s” anime offers a lot of story components to select from, with 17 volumes of the light novel series.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “KonoSuba” are based on the light book series’ volumes 1 and 2, while Seasons 3 and 4 are based on the light novel series’ volumes 3 and 4. Furthermore, because it was based on volume 5, the film appeared to be a sequel to the previous two seasons. The party travels to Megumin’s hometown and battles Sylvia, a Demon King commander, in the film. Even after she manages to unite with two other generals to take on a more formidable form, Kazuma and his crew eventually defeat Sylvia.