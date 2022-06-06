Knights of Sidonia Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

The addition of the well-known anime series Knights of Sidonia to Netflix’s anime library came as a huge surprise to anime enthusiasts.

This Netflix series is based on the Tsutomu Nihei manga “Knights of Sidonia.” Knights of Sidonia’s second season aired five years ago, and since then, fans have been waiting impatiently for news of a third season.

Netflix’s first original animated series, Knights of Sidonia, debuted in 2015. Netflix has licenced the series, despite the fact that it isn’t entirely original, for worldwide viewing. Netflix no longer has the rights to the anime, therefore you can’t watch it there.

The last remaining uncertainty is whether or not there will be a third season of Knights of Sidonia. If you’re interested in learning more, keep reading.

When Can We Expect the Third Season of Knights of Sidonia to Air?

Season 3 will not be produced because the sequel film fully concludes the tale, hence no release date has been set for it.

So Far in Knights of Sidonia, What Has Happened?

In 3394, thousands of years after the Gauna, a species of shapeshifting aliens, decimated humanity, the story begins. To ensure their survival, the last people have boarded a slew of spacecraft. There are only 500,000 people on board the ship Sidonia, and they are the only ones left because the other ships’ whereabouts and status are unknown.

Special spears called Gardes guard Sidonia from Gauna, which have the ability to demolish their core and kill them. A Garde pilot named Nagate Tanikaze, who has lived in the Sidonian beneath since he was born, is the focus of the anime. Every day he trains in an old Guardian pilot suit that his grandfather used, and he rapidly masters it.

While searching for nourishment in the upper layers of Sidonia, Nagate encounters a Gaunas attack that decimates the human population. Nagate Tanikaze and Tsumugi Shiranui, a human-Gauna hybrid, briefly defeat them. Immediately following the attack, Nagate was chosen to be a Guardian pilot.

With the help of Shizuka Hoshijiro, Yuhata Midorikawa, and Izana Shinatose, Nagate and his other warriors are tasked with defending humanity against Gauna.

Ten years after Guana’s attack, Season 2 takes place. There is no longer any conflict in Sidonia, and Nagate is hailed as a hero by the people. As Tsumugi begins to acknowledge her affections for Nagate, she becomes more confident in her abilities. Captain Kobayashi has always maintained that as long as the Gauna are still alive, humans will never be able to attain peace.

A final war against Gauna must be waged if humanity’s last hope of survival is to be preserved.

What Exactly Is Going on With Polygon Pictures These Days?

It continued to operate after the first two seasons were completed. Lost in Oz, Pingu in the City, Star Wars Resistance, Big Hero 6: The Series, and Plaza Effect are just few of the projects it has worked on.



Both Knights of Sidonia: The Movie and Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars will be released in June of 2021, respectively, by Warner Bros. At the moment, they’re hard at work on the sequel to Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Season 3 of Knights of Sidonia Has Been Revealed so Far.

The third season was confirmed in 2017 by director Hiroyuki Seshita of Polygon Pictures, and Funimation bought the streaming rights to both seasons from Netflix in July 2021.

What Are People Saying About the Third Season of Knights of Sidonia?

Fans of Knights of Sidonia have been left hanging for six long years since the conclusion of season 2. The manga’s ending seems to have disappointed the fans, but they still want to see the clashes in the animated version.



The wait for new episodes had become unbearable for some fans, so they took matters into their own hands and contacted Polygon Pictures to inquire about a Season 3.

Is There Going to Be the Third Season of Knights of Sidonia?

Since its initial airing, Knights of Sidonia has maintained a high ranking on Google Trends as a highly viewed anime. As of Oct. 30, 2013, its manga had sold about 20,934 copies, making it the 47th best-selling manga in Japan. Hideo Kojima, Digitarou, Yoshinao Dao, and Akiko Higashimura were among those who gave the anime a positive review. A third season was already in the works when the show’s director made the announcement in 2017, so there’s little doubt that we’ll see more of this. Polygon Pictures’ Director said that their movie Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars will be published to end the story instead of a Season 3.



According to the director, “The Sidonia’s journey has come to its final destination. I would be honored to spend my final moments with all of the Cydonia supporters.”

Due to the fact that the tale and manga for Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars came to a conclusion in September 2015, a third season is unlikely to be produced in the near future.