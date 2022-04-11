Kingdom Season 4 – Everything You Need to Know About in 2022

Before its premiere on January 25, 2019, “Kingdom,” Netflix’s first Korean original series, was eagerly anticipated. But, similar to what happened with another famous Netflix series, “The Witcher,” the streaming network seemed to have a lot of faith in the action drama, renewing it for a second season before the first had even aired.

“Country” is a fictional story set during the Joseon Dynasty that follows Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) as he sets out to revenge his father, King of Joseon, and discover the cause of a mysterious illness that has spread throughout his kingdom. “Kingdom” is nasty and gloomy, with strong fighting sequences as the characters face off against zombie hordes, following in the footsteps of the Korean hit zombie film “Train to Busan.”

Kingdom Season 4 – Official Trailer

“Kingdom” immediately established itself as one of Netflix’s top programs, wowed both audiences and critics, and received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 percent.

On March 13, 2020, Netflix released the second season, and on July 23, 2021, a special episode titled “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” was released, focusing on the origin of a new Season 2 character named Ashin, played by Jun Ji-Hyun. Fans of the show are still intrigued by the tale and anxious for more, so a third season of the zombie drama “Kingdom” on Netflix is expected to launch soon.

Season 3 of “Kingdom” has a lot of information so far.

Is a release date set for Kingdom Season 3?

The third season of Netflix’s “Kingdom” has yet to be officially renewed or canceled. Many fans expected “Kingdom” to release the third season in early 2021, based on how quickly the first two seasons were released. It’s unknown why Netflix hasn’t made a decision, but it could be due to COVID-19-related delays. It’s also possible that “Kingdom” has already been renewed — or perhaps canceled — but the network has chosen to keep the news quiet until now.

Given the premise of the special episode “Kingdom: Ashin in the North” and how it provides a lot of background information on how the deadly zombie disease began, it was almost certainly intended to serve as a bridge between Seasons 2 and 3.

According to Philstar, series director Kim Seong-hun “Topics such as the desire for power, hunger, and lineage were explored in Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Kingdom.’ And, in order to move on to Season 3, I believed that something new was required “Basically, this confirms that a third season is on the way, or at the very least, that the director has plans for one.

It’s all but certain that “Kingdom” Season 3 is on the way, given the show’s international success and the creators’ stated plans for further seasons. When it comes to the release date, fans may expect it to happen around 2022.

Related – Food Wars Season 4 – Everything You Should Know in 2022

In Kingdom Season 3, what will happen?

We learn in “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” that Ashin is the true cause of the zombie pandemic — or at least its early spread — that she started the zombie outbreak to exact revenge on the Joseon kingdom for her father’s captivity, torture, and death. The special episode reveals that Ashin was the one who sent the resurrection plant to the royal physician prior to the events of Season 1, triggering the King’s illness and subsequent infestation.

At the end of Season 2, Prince Chang and Seo-bi run upon Ashin, who looks to be spreading the plant to bring havoc throughout the empire. Will they be able to persuade her to forego her revenge in order to save all of them? Oh, and don’t forget the final reveal: the Young Monarch, who lives a peaceful, naïve life in the capital, has a parasitic worm from the resurrection plant enter his ear, implying that another king will be afflicted soon.

Related – Witchblade – Everything You Should Know in 2022

Season 4 of the hit series “Kingdom” will keep fans guessing as to what will happen next.