kemono jihen season 2 ⇒ News, Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Updates »

The first season of the anime is now complete, and we eagerly await the announcement of the Kemono Jihen Season 2 release date as well as the anime trailer.

Are you a Kabane fan? Do you prefer Kon or Aya? Or what about Shiki and Akira? Or how about Inugami-san? In any case, the protagonist Kabane has so far left no one unimpressed. Not just Kabane, but also the personalities stated above, as well as Mihai-san, have left an impression.

Kemono Jihen Season 1 premiered on January 10th and received a mixed reception at first, with an IMDb rating of 7.5, a MyAnimeList rating of 7.4, and an AniList score of 74 percent, but it certainly belongs in the category of underappreciated anime.

After the first season ended, many fans began to wonder if there would be a second season of the Kemono Jihen anime.

The Kemono Jihen anime is based on the manga of the same name, and we’ll be debating whether or not the anime will be renewed for a second season today.

Kemono Jihen Season 2 Cast

We should expect the voice cast for Kemono Jihen Season 2 to remain the same, with the addition of new characters such as Iyohime, Zenkichi, Grandpa Tasaburou, and others. For the time being, we are aware of

Kabane will be played by Natsumi Fujiwara.

Junichi Suwabe will perform Kohachi Inugami.

Akira Iwakiyamayukisatoshironanogojuurokushi will be played by Ayumu Murase.

Shiki Tademaru will be played by Natsuki Hanae.

Mihai Florescu will be played by Daisuke Ono.

Yoko Inari will be played by Kana Hanazawa.

Aya Tademaru will be played by Yumiri Hanamori as Kon Kaede Hondo.

The plot of Kemono Jihen season 2

The plot for the upcoming season will most likely be based on the already written and published Manga series from which it is adapted. The Manga’s official source may be found here.

The Manga edition, which currently has 13 volumes, has yet to find an English publisher. We have enough content for an enjoyable second series based on the previous series’ six volumes.

Release date for Kemono Jihen season 2

We haven’t heard of an official release date yet, but if production has already begun, we may be watching season two in early 2023, depending on how long an anime series typically takes to develop.

English dub cast for Kemono Jihen

Patrick Seltz, who is well known for his depiction of Detective Kohachi Inugami, has made over 500 appearances in his career and is expected to return.

The English dub’s primary cast members are:

Kabane Kasuka is played by Madeleine Morris.

Kohachi Inugami is played by Patrick Seitz.

Shiki is played by AJ Beckles.

Akira is played by Cassie Ewuru.

Mihai is played by Matt Shipman.

As Kon, Brittany Lauda

Nobimaru is played by Kevin K Gomez.

Yui is played by Ben Balmaceda.

Season 2 trailer for Kemono Jihen

There is currently no official trailer, but we will update this page as soon as one becomes available.