Kami No Tou Season 2 ⇒ News, Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Updates »

According to animator Yoshihiro Takeda, the Tower Of God Season 2 anime may have already begun early production. Despite the fact that the second season has yet to be officially announced, the animator claims that Studio Telecom Animation Film will not be working on the already confirmed Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 due to the studio’s commitment to the Tower Of God sequel.

On November 13, 2021, Takeda tweeted, “The second season of Nagatoro will not be made by Telecom.” “Tower Of God will be followed by a sequel.”

Takeda also confirms that he will not be returning for Nagatoro Season 2. According to his profile, he is a freelancer who is now “engaging in a new animation set to premiere this year (July 2022).” Since then, the Tweet has been removed.

However, Twitter user Komi (who is fairly trustworthy when it comes to anime news) believes that Tower of God Season 2 will be “done by Telecom.”

Because none of this material has been verified by official sources, it should be considered gossip. Komi is unsure when the Tower of God sequel will be made public, but he believes it will be “probably this year” in 2022.

What we do know is that the Tower Of God Season 2 anime will introduce two new major characters, Jue Viole Grace and Ja Wangnan, as well as reveal what happened to Bam, Khun, and Rak Wraithraiser, and everyone’s favorite hater, Rachel. When will Kami no Tou Season 2 be released? After all, Tower Of God Episode 13 ends on such a massive cliffhanger that it would be cruel of Crunchyroll not to renew the anime, especially since the final scene hints at a new character.

The Plot Of ‘Tower Of God’ Season 2?

Rachel learns in the season one finale that the Tower never contacted her. She becomes envious of Bam and, for her own advantage, betrays him at the last minute. Rachel climbed the Tower entirely with the help of Bam.

Bam is pushed into Shinsu Lake by her. However, Bam survives. He’s more determined than ever to reach the top of the Tower, figure out why Rachel betrayed him, and finish his examinations.

Who Will Play In Season 2 Of ‘Tower Of God’?

The following is the expected cast for Season 2 of “Tower Of God.”

Matthew Rak Wraithraiser is played by David Rudd.

Bam is played by Johnny Yong Bosch.

Khun Aguero Agnes is played by Chris Hackney.

Anaak Jahad is played by Cherami Leigh.

Rachel is played by Valerie Rose Lohman.

Lero Ro is played by Trent Mills.

Shimizu is played by Scott Whyte.

As Headon, Hochu Otsuka.

Evan Edroch is played by Kazuyuki Okitsu.

Shibisu is played by Takuya Eguchi.

Hatz (Toshinari Fukamachi)

Endorse Jahad is played by Jeannie Tirado.

Serena is played by Christina Valenzuela.

Yuri Jahad is played by Kira Buckland.

Evan Edroch is played by Kyle McCarley.

Release Date for Season 2 of Tower of God:

The release date for Season 2 of Tower of God has yet to be announced. We anticipate that it will be announced soon. The second season of the television series Tower of God is expected to premiere in early or mid-2022. We’ll update this page with any new information about the release date of the second season of Tower of God.

Between April 1st and June 24th, 2020, the first season of the series Tower of God aired. Let’s have a look at the trailer for the second season of Tower of God.

Is There An Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Tower Of God’?

The official trailer for Season 2 of ‘Tower Of God’ has yet to be released. However, as the official trailer is released, we will update this space. For now, I’ll leave you with the season 1 trailer to enjoy.

Season 2 of Tower of God:

Tower of God is an action, adventure, and dark fantasy series. Matthew David Rudd, Chris Hackney, and Johnny Yong Bosch star in the series Tower of God. It’s an animated television show.

Perhaps the tale from the first season of Tower of God will be continued in the second season of Tower of God.

Takashi Sano directed and Joseph Chou produced the series Tower of God. Erika Yoshida was the author.

The first season of the television show Tower of God consists of 13 episodes. As a result, we anticipate a total of 13 episodes in the second season of the series Tower of God.

We’ll update this page with any new information about the number of episodes in the second season of Tower of God. So make sure you visit our page on a frequent basis.