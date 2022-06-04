Kakegurui Anime Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

An anime series titled Kakegurui, commonly known as Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler, ran for a total of 12 episodes in 2017. It’s an anime series based on a manga adaptation. Homura Kawamoto wrote the story and Tooru Nomura drew the illustrations for this comic.

Beginning on July 1st, the first season of the show ran from July 1st to September 23rd.

This is a representation of the 2017 summer season. Animated by Studio MAPPA was the Netflix series directed by Hayashi Yuuichirou.

It Has Been Determined when Kakegurui Season 3 Will Be Released.

As of March 31, 2019, there has been no formal announcement of the third season of Kakegurui.

First and Second Seasons were released two years apart in 2022. As a result, the third season was supposed to be released in 2021, but it never was.

MAPPA created the Netflix anime Kakegurui, although neither of these institutions has made a formal statement regarding the show.

The Storyline:

Season 2 of Kakegurui ended with a filler episode due to the fact that Rei Batsubami was created just for the show. Even after the show’s dramatic finale, the main plot involving the election continued to keep fans on edge.



In Season 3 of Kakegurui, it’s possible that the election arc from Season 2 will continue, or that the Momobami sisters’ conflict will begin right away.

Cast and Crew Members from Kakegurui’s Third Season Include the Following:

One of Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler’s primary characters is Yumeko Jabami. Ryota Suzuki and Mary Saotome are both Hyakkaou Private Academy transfer students, and she is one of their friends. In order to get into Hyakkaou Private Academy, Kirari Momobami’s family is conspiring with Yumeko’s.

In the manga and anime series Kakegurui, Kirari Momobami is a major antagonist. Hyakkaou Private Academy’s 105th Student Council President, she is in control of the current hierarchy of the school. Yumeko Jabami’s family is related to hers.



One of the characters in Kakegurui is Ririka Momobami Hyakkaou Private Academy Student Council Vice President and the older identical twin sister of Yumeko Jabami’s cousin Kirari Momobami.

is a member of the Student Council. When it comes to election wagering, she serves as both a referee and the chairwoman of the Election Committee.

The third season has yet to have a trailer released.

Please watch the official trailer, as we don’t have one yet.