Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

It is predicted that the year 2023 will be a significant one for the anime industry. As with Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, we can look forward to the return of Jujutsu Kaisen in season 2. A stellar season by Yuji and his crew also justifies their inclusion in this bracket. As a follow-up to the hugely popular prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 returns to the present day for its second season.

To keep you going until the new year, we’ve laid out the rules for the upcoming installment. There are a few things we can speculate about based on the source material. And that’s just the beginning; for more information on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, please continue reading. If you’re still interested in the medium, you might want to take a look at our selection of the 15 best anime series available right now.

The Premiere Date of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

The Makers of “jujutsu Kaisen” Announced at The End of Its First Season that A Film Titled “jujutsu Kaisen 0” Would Be Released in The Near Future. in Addition, It Was Revealed that The Film Would Cover the “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School” Prequel Storyline, Which Centres on Yuta Okkotsu and Rika Orimoto, Two Characters. a Teaser Trailer and An Unofficial Release Date of Winter 2022 Were Released Along with The News. Season 2 of “jujutsu Kaisen” Has yet To Air.

On the Other Hand, During an Online Press Conference in January, the President of Japan’s Mbs Television Channel, Yichi Mushiaki, Gave Fans a Glimmer of Hope for What the Show’s Future Might Hold.

That’s According to Reports from Anime News Network “for the Time Being, I Ask that You All Be Patient While We Formulate a More Specific Strategy. However, I Believe We Are Capable of Delivering a Solution that Lives up To the Hype.”

It Was Only A Few Weeks After Those Comments Were Made that “jujutsu Kaisen” Season 2 Was Officially Announced (via Crunchyroll). It’s Not yet Clear when The Show Will Return, but “jujutsu Kaisen” Fans Can at Least Rest Easy Knowing that A Second Season Is on Its Way.

Read More: Tekken Bloodline Anime Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled? Check Here!

So Far in The Story of Jujutsu Kaisen

There Is an Event that Occurs One Year Prior to That of Yuj Itadori’s Time, and The Story Centres Around a Young Man Named Yuta Okkotsu. in The First Season of Jujutsu Kaisen, We Haven’t Seen Yuta, but Other Characters Frequently Refer to Him and The Events of The Past. by Satoru Gojo, He’s a Student at Jujutsu High Because He Was Cursed by His Childhood Friend Rika.

This Is a Special Grade Curse, Meaning It’s Not Your Typical Affliction. Due to Her Overwhelming Power, Yuta Has No Idea How To Use or Control Her. to Complicate Matters Further, Suguru Geto Has Set His Sights on Rika in Order to Add Her to His Collection of Cursed Spirits that He Now Commands. This Puts Him Face-To-Face with Gojo Satoru, His Former Best Friend Turned Arch-Enemy.

Read More: Spare Me Great Lord Anime Where to Watch Everything We Know in 2022!

Who Knows What Will Happen in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

This Manga Series Is Still Going Strong in 2022, as Of This Writing. Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen Ended with The Conclusion of The ‘death Painting Arc,’ Which Ran from Manga Chapters 55 to 64. for Season 2, Gojo May Be Shown in His Past Arc (chapters 65-79 in The Manga) if The Anime Follows the Manga Release Order. Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen Will Begin with Volume 8 of The Manga and Conclude with Volume 16 of The Manga. First-To-Seventh Volumes Were Adapted for This Season’s Premiere.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen Will Focus on Yuji, Who Swallows a Demon’s Finger. in Spite of His Best Efforts, Sakuna Finds Himself Hosting Sakuna. While Learning that He Can Use Magic to Control His Abilities and Thus Is No Longer Subject to Sakuna’s Control, He Nevertheless Vows to Consume the Last of Sakuna’s Fingers in Order to Exorcise Himself and Free Himself. He Joins the Metropolitan Magic Technical College in Order to Pursue This Career Path.

Read More: Slime Anime Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen Has yet To Be Announced.

Season 2 of “jujutsu Kaisen” Is Almost Certainly Going to Have the Same Cast as Season 1. This Includes Junya Enoki as The Protagonist, Yuji, Who Accepts a Mission to Find All the Pieces of Sukuna, Voiced by Junichi Suwabe, with The Knowledge that He Will Have to Sacrifice Himself to Defeat Sukuna in The End.

Alongside Yuji Are Megumi, the Sorcerer Who Must Work with Yuji in Order to Succeed, and Nobara, the Headstrong Young Woman Who Is a Powerful Force in Battle.

It’s No Surprise that Satoru (Yuichi Nakamura), Who Teaches at Jujutsu High School, Is the Strongest Sorcerer in Town.

A Lot of People, Including New Curses, Sorcerers, and Even Regular People, Will Be Introduced to Yuji as The World of “jujutsu Kaisen” Expands in The New Movie and Subsequent Episodes. as A Result, the Show Will Be Able to Bring on A Slew of Talented New Voice Actors in The Future.