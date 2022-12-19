Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date Set for July 2023 and Key Characters Revealed

The voice actors for Jujutsu Kaisen revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 would premiere in July 2023 during Jump Festa 2023 today, December 17, live-streamed on the official Jump Comics Channel.

On stage, the voices of Mahito, Satoru Gojo, and Yuji Itadori, played by Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, and Nobunaga Shimazaki, provided fresh information regarding season 2.

The main characters who have been remodeled for the second season of the anime were also visible to fans at the venue and those watching online.

Two arcs—Hidden Inventory Premature Death and the Shibuya Incident—will be featured in season 2 according to just one key visual that was previously made public.

Five significant characters from the two arcs were shown in visual projections on the stage of Jump Festa 2023 during the section.

The voice performers made note of Toji Fushiguro’s surname similarity to Megumi, a year one student and friend of Yuji, without giving away too much.

Uncovering additional information regarding Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s time as students will be revealed in Hidden Inventory Premature Death, as ingeniously shown in the main image. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the film, their previous relationship was also briefly depicted.

When asked if he had changed his voice deliberately to play a younger Gojo, Nakamura responded that he had made an effort, but more importantly, he had wanted to show Gojo’s true character when he was a student as opposed to the present when he is a teacher — which is where his skill as a voice actor comes into play.

Characters from Season Two of Jujutsu Kaisen

Toji Fushiguro

Riko Amanai

Satoru Gojo

Suguru Geto

Shoko Ieiri

Nakamura remarked, “I’m particularly excited about it since the relationships between the characters are important.

A Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition, which will have material from season one and the movie in addition to the anime, will open in Matsuya Ginza in Tokyo in March 2023 and travel around Japan.

Gege Akutami strangely intimated in a letter that things will end within a year, and Nobunaga Shimazaki concluded the chapter by reading it. He may be making reference to the manga’s current arc, the comic itself, or something else.

The 24-episode first season of Jujutsu Kaisen began airing in October 2020 and ended in March 2021. On Netflix, the first season’s whole is available to watch.

On Christmas Eve in Japan, the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released, and in the first half of 2022, it was theatrically distributed internationally with many language dubs and subtitles. Amazon Prime now offers the movie for streaming.