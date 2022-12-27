Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Release Date Scheduled For 2023! Check Further Details!

The final episode of Mushoku Tensei season 1 aired on March 15, 2022; however, viewers do not need to be disheartened because the show has already been renewed for a second season.

Since the series has been renewed, fans are wondering about its release date, cast, and other facts. As a result, this article will offer you a glimpse at all of the vital details surrounding the Mushoku Tensei season 2; thus, continue reading to learn more.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Release Date

With the recent release of a new key image depicting the adolescent Rudeus Greyrat, the anime has also revealed that the sequel will premiere in 2023. Although an official release date for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 has not been announced, the anime TV series was confirmed to be in production on March 6, 2022. Season 1 of the anime was delayed for a variety of reasons, so fans will have to wait until further information is released.

Season 2 will run on the same Japanese broadcasters that aired the first and second seasons of the previous season, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and SUN TV. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s first season was licensed by Funimation. However, with the merger of Funimation and Crunchyroll, the series was put into the latter’s enormous collection.

As a result, fans throughout the world may expect the anime to be published on Crunchyroll. Following the growth of its anime collection, Netflix added the first season of the series to its library, and season 2 may follow suit.

Muse Communications, which has licensed the anime for South Asia and Southeast Asia, is also slated to stream the second installment on its own Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Read More: Is Mato Seihei No Slave Anime Coming in 2023? Latest Updates on Release Date!

Cast And Staff

Character Voice Actor Rudeus Greyrat Yumi Uchiyama Eris Boreas Ai Kakuma Roxy Migurdia Konomi Kohara Sylphiette Ai Kayano Ghislaine Dedoldia Megumi Toyoguchi Paul Greyrat Toshiyuki Morikawa

Read More: Ron Kamonohashi Anime Release Date Announced? Latest Updates in 2022!

Anime Staff

Anime Staff Position Staff Director Manabu Okamoto Series Composition, Script Manabu Okamoto Character Design Kazutaka Sugiyama Studio BIND

What Is Mushoku Tensei: Season 2 About?

In the previous season, we saw Eris leave Rudeus to explore on her own in the hopes of getting stronger, and the same was true for Ruijerd, who departed in quest of additional members of his Race. The OVA, which was published in March 2022, focused on Eris’ efforts to strengthen herself while in the Holy Land of the Sword.

In Mushoku Tensei: Season 2, Rudeus will travel to Rosenburg in search of his mother Zenith. Rudeus, who is now completely alone, embarks on an A-rank expedition to expand his popularity, a risk that may have unintended consequences.

Read More: Jigokuraku Anime Release Date Sets For 2023! Check Latest Updates!

Conclusion

If you haven’t watched the series before and are unsure about its caliber, I can reassure you that it’s really decent! IMDb’s rating of 8.3/10 is commendable, while Myanimelist’s critics’ rating of 8.66/10 is also commendable for the program.