Jigokuraku Anime Release Date Sets For 2023! Check Latest Updates!

Jigokuraku: Hell’s Paradise has undoubtedly been one of the most eagerly awaited anime series. Since its trailer has been released, the excitement among the fans has been so intense.

The anime is based on Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga, which was serialized in the online magazine Shonen Jump Plus from 2018 to 2021. The editor was Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family manga creator Shihei Lin. The English-language manga was licensed by Viz Media.

Since the series is just around the corner, a lot of people are curious to know about its release date and other important details, here we’ve covered every single piece of information about the upcoming season, so keep reading to know…

When will the Jigokuraku anime premiere?

According to a statement made by Crunchyroll, the anime Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku will debut in 2023. The MAPPA-animated series was a part of the streaming service’s 2023 schedule, though a specific release date has not yet been determined. The Hell’s Paradise anime had its most recent update in December of last year, during the Jump Festa 2022 when the trailer and a teaser image were shown.

Read More: Vermeil in Gold Anime Season 2 Release Date

The cast of Jigokuraku’s Hell’s Paradise

At Jump Festa 2022, it was revealed that MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man) would be animating the Hell’s Paradise anime, which would be produced by Twin Engine. The show’s director is Kaori Makita (Twittering Birds Never Fly).

Yoshiaki Dewa (My Hero Academia Season 2, Food Wars!, Highschool of the Dead) is responsible for the soundtrack for the show, while Akitsugu Hisagi (Kids on the Slope, One Punch Man, Future Diary) is creating the character designs.

Read More: Overlord Anime Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot Details And Further Updates in 2022!

What Is the First Season of Jigokuraku’s Hell’s Paradise About?

(Spoiler Alert)

The narrative of eccentric assassin Gabimaru the Hollow will be followed in Season 1 of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. Before he is apprehended and placed on death row, everything is going according to plan.

The Shogunate pledges to let him free once more if he is successful in locating the mythical elixir of life from the terrifying country of Shinsenkyo. He is unable to pass away owing to his superhuman build and purportedly has a strong desire to return to his wife.

Hell’s Paradise should be an accurate adaptation of the manga, although there’s a good probability that the story structure may shift a little.

That’s because Company MAPPA will be producing the anime, and the studio has a history of changing up the plot a little. However, this shouldn’t be a major problem because whatever they decide to do will only serve to enhance the narrative.