Isekai Yakkyoku Anime Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

As this anime adaptation was confirmed the previous year, many people have been curious about the impending Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Release Date. Fans of this series are now waiting to see when they can watch the anime adaptation. That is why we decided to create this tutorial. You will learn about the next Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Release Date in various locations, how many episodes will be available in the first season of this anime, its streaming platform, and other details here. Let us look into its release date as soon as possible. Isekai Yakkyoku’s Parallel World Pharmacy is a well-known Japanese light novel series that is read all over the world. Because of its popularity, a manga adaptation was created. Liz Takayama created both the light novels and the manga for this series. For a long time, fans of this series have been anticipating an anime adaptation. The anime adaptation for this show was officially revealed in 2021, which made fans enthusiastic.

Fans of this series are currently anticipating the Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Release Date. We’ll also discuss its possible release date and look at its trailer.

Characters, Staff, and Cast of Isekai Yakkyoku

As Part of The Celebration Poster Release by Illustrator Keep out And Manga Artist Sei Takano, only The Protagonist Character’s Voice Actor and Rough Character Designs Were Revealed.

The Anime’s Supporting Characters and The Remaining Members of The Main Cast Will Be Revealed in Stages.

Aki Toyosaki Will Provide the Voice for Pharma De Medicis.

Keizo Kusakawa Directed the Diomedea Animation, with Wataru Watari as Screenplay Supervisor and Mayuko Matsumoto as Character Designer.

Other Members of The Team Will Be Announced in The Following Months!

Anime Release Date for Parallel World Pharmacy

The Actual Release Date of Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Is yet Unclear to Us. However, It Has Been Officially Confirmed that The Next Anime Series Will Premiere on 22 July 2022. This Suggests that The Release Date for The Next Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Will Be Set for This Month. So, You’ll Have to Wait for a Little Longer to Find out The Actual Day.

Principal Characters

Here Are the Main Characters in This Anime Series. They Are the Same as The Characters in The Light Novel and Manga Series, on Which This Anime Show Is Based.

Faruma Do Medishisu (falma De Médicis)

Aki Toyosaki Provided His Voice.

Eléonore Bonnefoi (ereonru Bonufowa)

Reina Ueda Provided Her Voice.

Sharurotto Soreru (charlotte Soller)

Kaede Hondo Is the Character’s Voice.

Trailer: Isekai Yakkyoku

The First Promotional Video for Liz Takayama’s Isekai Yakkyoku Anime Was Released on March 11th, According to The Official Website. the Animation Reveals the Anime’s Main Voice Cast and The Release Date of 2022.

Is It Possible to Watch Isekai Yakkyoku Online?

The Anime Adaptation of Isekai Yakkyoku Has yet To Be Released, Although It Is Expected to Air on Tv Tokyo and Other Networks. Crunchyroll and Other Streaming Services Are Anticipated to Transmit It Once Further Information Is Disclosed. After the Japanese Audio Anime Premieres, Crunchyroll May Air the English Dub.

The Final Say

We’ll End This Article with The Hope that You’ve Learned Everything There Is to Know About the Upcoming Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Release Date, Where You Can Watch It in Different Regions, how Many Episodes There Will Be, and Much More.

So, You’ll Have to Wait until July for This New Anime to Air. if You Have Any Questions About The Future Anime Series, Please Leave Them in The Comments Section. We’d Be Delighted to Assist You.