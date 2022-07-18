Isekai Cheat Magician Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Overlord and The Rising of the Shield Hero are two of the trendiest anime in the isekai subgenre, in which the protagonist is transferred to another world. This subgenre is nothing new, but it is now seeing a resurgence in popularity.

When high school students Taichi and Rin are transferred to Altia, they learn that they have magic powers, which fits under this subgenre, as the title indicates. A 12-episode first season has already been released, and the young adult novels on which the series is based provide lots of further content.

After broadcasting in 2019 and not being officially renewed or canceled, fans remained hoping that a surprise release might be in store. Isekai Cheat Magician season two is coming, and we’ve got all the details here.

Isekai Cheat Magician Season 2 Release Date

Surprise! Isekai Cheat Magician season two premiered on July 28th, 2022, after a two-year delay without a trailer, teaser, or even a confirmation that the program had been revived.

A marathon of the complete series was shown on Japanese TV on July 28th, with the 13th episode released later that day for overseas fans.

After then, new episodes of season two are anticipated to air every Sunday and be made accessible to overseas audiences via Crunchyroll the same day they air in Japan.

What Was the Plotline of The Anime?

Taichi and Rin, two high school students, vanished into a flash of light. A realm of swords and magic awaits them when they wake up. It is only when the creatures have been defeated that they set forth on their journey to their guild. When they finally make it to the guild, they discover that they possess incredible abilities. They used to be high school students, but now they are wizards.

Isekai Cheat Magic Season 2: Where to Watch?

Crunchyroll licensed the first season of Isekai Cheat Magician. On the 10th of June, AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS, and BS11 were the first to show it.

While the official studio hasn’t confirmed the continuation of Isekai Cheat Magician Season 2, there is a significant probability it will be renewed for a second season sometime in 2021. You can watch the first and second seasons on Crunchyroll, Anime-Planet, and Just Watch.

When Is Isekai Cheat Magician Season 2 Coming Out?

By the end of 2021, the second season of Isekai Cheat Magician is anticipated to be released.

Isekai Cheat Magician Season 2 Cast

Taichi Nishimura

Rin Azuma

Lemia Santacruz

Muller

Aerial

Fa Qs on Isekai Cheat Magic Season 2

1. How many episodes will be there in Isekai Cheat Magic Season 2?

There were a total of 12 episodes in the first season of Isekai Cheat Magician. On June 10, 2019, it was released. However, we will have to wait until the second season to find out the exact amount of episodes.

2. Is Isekai Cheat Magician available in English?.

Japanese anime series Isekai Cheat Magician was distributed by Animax Asia, an English-language network. If you prefer the dubbed version, you can also get it on the streaming sites listed above.

3. Will there be Isekai Cheat Magician season 2?

Isekai Cheat Magician Season 2’s release date has yet to be determined due to the epidemic that has affected many industries and people’s livelihoods. You’ll be kept up to date on the progress of the manufacturing as soon as it begins.