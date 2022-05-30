Iruma Kun Season 3 Release Date: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

Greetings, and welcome to the school of demons! Based on the manga by Osamu Nishi, Iruma-kun is a Japanese animated television series. Anime fans have given the show a positive reception since the first episode aired in October 2019. MyAnimeList has given Season 1 a rating of 7.74 out of 10. As soon as the first season came to an end, viewers were eager for more.

Season 2 was released in April 2021 and quickly rose to the top of the Spring 2021 anime ratings, with a score of 8.09 on MyAnimeList. Season 3 was a foregone conclusion after the huge success of seasons 1 and 2 and the plethora of existing source material.

‘Welcome to Demon School!’ Storyline ‘Iruma-kun’ and Season 3’s Future?

You have arrived at Demon School, where we hope you enjoy your stay! Iruma-kun follows the journey of a 14-year-old human boy who is sold by his parents to the great demon Sullivan and a deeply non-aggressive boy. The demon Sullivan assumes the form of an elderly gentleman. His grandson, Iruma, was brought to the demon world by him. Sullivan serves as chair of the school board for Iruma. He was pleasantly surprised by how much time he spent there. Asmodeus, Clara, and the other demons he befriended formed a strong bond with him. Iruma is determined to keep his human identity a secret from the rest of his school.

In spite of this, his efforts to blend in are frequently put in jeopardy by numerous adventures and circumstances.

As Iruma’s chaotic adventures continued in the demon school in season 2, we expect the story to continue in season 3. ‘Iruma-kun, welcome to Demon School!’ said the principal. Volume 11: Chapter 95, which begins the second saga, is likely to be used for Season 3 Episode 1. Recently, director Makoto Moriwaki revealed some new details about the upcoming season.

Season 3 Is Likely to Feature the Same Cast of Regulars.

Iruma Suzuki, a 14-year-old kid who was sold to a demon, will be voiced by Ayumu Murase. Richie Kimura will play Iruma’s best friend, Alice Asmodeus. In the film, Alice and Iruma’s new friend Clara Valac is played by Japanese actress Ayaka Asai.

As Iruma’s adoptive grandfather and the headmaster of the School for Demons, Sullivan will be voiced by Takaya Kuroda.

The following actors provide the voices for the characters in the dubbed English version:

When Will ‘welcome to Demon School!’ Be Released? Are There Any Plans for The Third Season of Iruma- Kun’s

You have arrived at Demon School, where we hope you enjoy your stay! To be released on 14 October 2022, during the fall anime season, is Iruma-kun. It will run for a total of 21 shows. This page will be updated as soon as the official release date is known.

The Possibility of A Spin-Off Series

If you’re a fan of the Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun series, you may want to check out the spin-off manga. Eight volumes of

‘We Are the Main Characters of the Demon World’ manga were released in January 2020. It is possible that a spin-off series similar to the popular 2021 show “The Slime Diaries” could be created to keep production going until the fourth season is ready. There have been no announcements about an adaptation of this series as of this writing.