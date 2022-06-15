Hunter X Hunter Characters, Everything We Know in 2022!

There has been a steady rise in the popularity of the shonen anime Hunter x Hunter since its premiere in the early 2010s. With its extended plot arcs, likable characters, and colorful adversaries, the animated series has become a favorite of diehard fans throughout the world. Most anime enthusiasts want to know everything there is to know about a new show they’ve just discovered. Killua’s height is unknown. Leorio is what age? All of those questions and more are answered here!

It’s always fun to know a little more about the characters in your favorite anime series, whether you’re just getting into the series for the first time or you’ve watched it a hundred times before.

Jourdan Silva’s latest update was on March 4th, 2022. There is a lot to unpack when it comes to learning about the many beloved characters in Hunter x Hunter. Each character has a rich history and motivations that can only be fully understood after a long time spent viewing the show. It’s simple to develop an accurate initial impression of a persona by learning a few fundamental facts about them. Data about the Hunter x Hunter characters has been updated in a thorough statistics list that covers everything from Leorio’s age to Killua’s height to Hisoka’s birthdate and more!

The Characters of Hunter X Hunter

If you’re a Hunter x Hunter fan, you’ll be interested in these simple yet crucial facts about the show’s key characters. To keep with the original anime’s setting in 1999, the characters’ birth dates have been updated to reflect this.



The ages of the characters in the anime are based on when they first appear in the series. As shown by the column heading “Unknown,” certain characters’ age, birthday, or height has never been formally established or addressed in any canon source. Other characters’ ages are just provided, without a specific date of birth.

Read More: My Hero Academia Characters: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

In This Case, We’re Talking About Gon Freecs.

It’s Gon’s job to be cheerful, eager, and passionate in the Hunter x Hunter series. For the sole purpose of locating his long-lost father, he embarks on his transformation into a Hunter. His voyage takes him to many new places, where he finds lifelong companions and develops his already formidable abilities.

Besides his edgy green clothing, he sports long black hair with spikes. You can see, smell, and taste things you can’t even imagine! Gon is a 12-year-old boy when the series begins, but he gains two years of experience as he grows older and becomes a Hunter.

This Is Killua Zoldyck

A close friend and companion to Gon are Killua. Pure white hair and blue eyes make him stand out in the crowd. In spite of his status and background, Killua’s friendship with Gon makes him a fun guy to be around. He has a sly sense of humor, is extremely intelligent, and has a knack for assessing any given circumstance.

He’s a chocoholic who can’t get enough of sweet treats like chocolate. Killua has a troubled and terrible history that he must overcome with the help of his loving friend during this adventure.

Read More: Haikyuu!! 10 Most Favorited Characters, According To MyAnimeList!

Intricate Kurta in Kurta Pith

The Fact that Kurapika Is the Sole Surviving Member of His Clan Makes It Difficult for Him to Open up To Other People About His Personal Life. as A Blacklist Hunter, He Should Be Proud of His Accomplishments and Achievements.

A Decorative Tabard Covers His White Training Uniform and His Fluffy Golden Hair. His Clan’s Deaths Have Left Him Feeling Isolated and Guilty, but Kurapika Has Learned to Accept the Love and Support of Others as His Journey Progresses. in Spite of His Youth and Inexperience, His Resume Is Already Impressive.

He Is Leorio Paradinight.

In the First Episode, Leorio, a Rookie Hunter, Is Introduced as A Large, Brash Man with Lofty Financial Aspirations. He Exudes the Masculinity of A Man Much Older than His True Age. Even Though He Is only 19 Years Old, He Is Mistaken for A “old Guy” by Some of The Other Characters. Hunters Are in It for The Money, He Tells Me. He Is Brazenly Materialistic.

on The Surface, Though, His Self-Obsessed Personality Masks an Underlying Desire to Make Friends and Save Lives as A Doctor for The Underprivileged.

Hisoka Morrow Is a Character in The Anime Series.

This Recurring Foe Is a Highly Skilled Hunter Who Was a Part of The Phantom Troupe in His Previous Life. Arrogant and Crazy, with Blood-Thirsty and Cruel Delights, He Is. He Gets the Most Pleasure from Taking on And Defeating Strong Hunters and Killing People of His Own Strength.

For the Same Reason He Dresses Like an Outlandish Clown, and He Behaves Like One. Most of The Anime’s Arcs Feature Him as Either a Significant Antagonist or A Supportive Character, Depending on The Circumstances.

Read More: Complete List of All Pokémon Characters!

Lucifer Chrollo

The Phantom Troupe Was Founded and Led by Chrollo, the Troupe’s Creator and Leader. a Large Cross Is Tattooed on His Forehead and He Has Short Black Hair. ‘ It’s Because He’s So Good at What He Does that He’s so confident.

With No Fear of Death, He Works Tirelessly to Keep the Troupe Running Smoothly. as Part of His Troupe, He Participates in Cold-Blooded Killings. He’s one of The Most Complex and Important Characters in The Novel.

Geoff Mc Intyre

Gon’s Father, Ging, Has Been Missing for A Long Time. Double Star Ruins Hunter, He Has Mind-Blowing Physical Skills. Despite His Advanced Age, He Isn’t Much Taller than Gon.

He Has an Innocent Demeanor and A Tendency to Be Careless and Rambunctious. for Abandoning Him and Showing No Concern for Him, He’s Certainly Not a Good Parent to Gon. as A Result of His Inability to Cope with The Responsibility of Fatherhood, He Fails to Teach Gon the Lessons a Decent Father Should.

His Full Name Is Isaac Netero.

Netero Was Elected 12th Chairman of The Hunter Association and Heads up The Examination Commission. Despite His Age, He’s Still Got a Lot of Life in Him. at One Time He Was Considered the Strongest Nen User Alive, and He Retained that Status Even as He Grew Older and Wiser.

He Has a Highly Flamboyant and Exuberant Attitude, as well as A Loud and Wacky One. a Strange-Looking Old Man Who Is Actually Incredibly Knowledgeable and Unselfish Is His Persona.

Kite

Over the Course of The Series, Kite Appears in Two Quite Distinct Forms. It Was During This Time that He Became a Proficient Male Hunter Under the Guidance of Ging. After That, They Perished and Were Reborn as A Chimera Ant Female.

Although Their Exact Heights and Ages Aren’t Mentioned in The Show, It’s Safe to Presume They Were in Their Mid-20s at The Time of Their Deaths. He Is Extremely Skilled with Weaponry and Has Heightened Endurance, Speed, and Cognition.

Alluka Zoldyck’s Name

Killua’s Younger Sister, Alluka, Is the Zoldyck Family’s second-youngest Kid. Long, Black Hair and A Traditional Japanese Shrine Maiden Attire Make Her a Stunning Sight.



She Was Born Under Unusual Circumstances, Which Led to The Belief that She Lacked Human Feelings. when She Goes with Her Brother, She Is, on The Other Hand, a Joy to Be Around. She’s a Year Younger than The Two Main Characters, yet She’s Notably Shorter.

Read More: List of Sanrio Characters Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

Biscuit Kreuger Is the Name of A Well-Known Pastry Chef

If You Don’t Believe Her, She’s a Double-Star Stone Hunter with Incredible Talent and Strength. a Woman Known as “bisky,” Biscuit Kreuger, Has a Young Appearance on The Surface but Is Actually 57 Years Old and Quite Muscular in Her True Form.

She Wants to Be Perceived as A Delicate Porcelain Doll, but She Can Fight Like a Huge, Muscular Woman.

Aspirin and Komacine in One

The Pink-Haired Lady in This Picture Is the Phantom Troupe’s Third Member. as A Rule, She Doesn’t Show Any Signs of Emotion and Maintains Her Composure. Wearing Traditional Japanese Clothes, Her Hair Is Usually Pulled Back in A Bun.

In Order to Defend the People She Cares About, She Will Use All of Her Might. Throughout the Series, Machi and Hisoka Work Together to Steal Valuable Items.

Hazama, Nobunaga Nobunaga

In the Phantom Troupe, Nobunaga Is the Most Important Member. Despite His Low Strength, He Is a Formidable Foe Thanks to His Skills and Methods.

Most of The Time, His Hair Is Tied Into an Updo, Which Is Typical of The Japanese Style Robes. It’s Not Uncommon for Him to Greet Gon and Killua with A Smile and An Invitation to Join Their Troupe, Despite the Fact that He Is One of Their Foes. He Has a Strong Sense of Allegiance to Both His Team and His Cause.

Feitian Portor

This Is the Third Member of The Phantom Troupe to Join the List. He Is a Member of The #2 Troupe and A Seasoned Thief. for The Time Being, He Served as The De Facto Leader of The Gang While Chrollo Was Away. Despite His Diminutive Stature (just Over 5 Feet), He Makes up For It in Terms of Both Strength and Speed.



Still, He Retains His Athletic Build and Is an Expert in The Bloodsport of Torment. He Does Everything in His Power to Keep His Group Safe and Strong, and He Gets Along Well with The Rest of The Members.

Neferpitou

It Is Neferpitou, One of The Most Powerful Chimera Ants and One of The Ant King’s Three Royal Guards, Who Protects Him. These Creatures Resemble a Humanoid Cat with Large Ears and Ant-Like Knee Joints.

Neferpitou, Like a Kitten, Is Extremely Playful, Wild, Joyful, and Wacky. It Is Said that They Are Very Loyal to Their King and That They Would Give Their Own Lives to Protect Him. They Have Long, Lean Limbs Like a Cat and White, Fluffy Hair as Well as Large, Wide Eyes.