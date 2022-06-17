Horimiya Season 2 Release Date When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022

A worldwide sensation, Horimiya premiered in early 2021 to critical and popular acclaim. Many people were moved by the touching love story of two rival high school classmates. In the anime, Hiroki Adachi’s Hero manga series, which he wrote and illustrated under the pseudonym Hero, is the source material. On a deeper level, it’s about two people who have quite different lives outside of school. They vowed to keep each other’s secrets a secret, and they fell in love as a result.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the anime’s romantic story, despite the series ending with a happy and final finish. So, will ‘Horimiya’ have a second season? So far, here is what we know about the situation.

Is There Going to Be a Second Season of ‘Horimiya’?

There is still no word on whether the show will return for a second season, and it may not be possible. The first season of the sitcom closed up the storyline. There were no cliffhangers or surprises left to be revealed. This could signal that the show will not return for a second season because there is no more story to tell.

That’s not all: The anime also kept up with the manga’s storyline.

No additional season will be possible after the manga ends in March 2021 with the release of chapter 122.

The last episode was based on the manga’s final chapter, which depicted Katagiri Senior High School students’ graduation day.

If there is no more source material to adapt, the second season of Horimiya may never happen.

“Horimiya” Season 2: When Will the Anime Reappear?

“Horimiya” may not be returning for a second season after all. Although the show has not been formally canceled, the possibility of a second season remains remote.



In the first season, which began on January 10th of the year 2021 and ended on April 4th of the same year, there were 13 episodes. Assuming that the show is renewed for a second season, we can expect a release date of 2022 or 2023.

How Does ‘Horimiya’ End? Will There Be A Season 2?

Beautiful and popular Kyoko Hori and shy and introverted Izumi Miyamura are the central characters of ‘Horimiya‘. Their socioeconomic standing and outlook couldn’t be further dissimilar; despite the fact that they attended the same high school, However, their on-campus personas are carefully crafted to mask their true selves from the outside world. It’s only when Izumi is outside that we see him in his punk-style garb replete with earrings and body art. Kyoko, on the other hand, dresses more casually and is responsible for her younger brother Souta.



Their friendship blossomed as they discovered one other’s secrets outside of school and pledged to keep them hidden from their peers. Both of them gradually developed feelings for one another as the story progressed. It was only at the end that they finally admitted their feelings for each other. It was shown that they had graduated from high school in the final episode.

To be expected if the show is renewed for another season: Kyoko and Izumi’s romance will likely continue. Because of this, there is no more material to work with for this season. A fresh story will have to be developed if the anime is to continue.

When Will the Second Season of Horimiya Air?

Predicting these things is premature, considering the first season just aired. There are now a total of 96 chapters in the manga “Hori-san to Miyamura-kun.”

According to the previous paragraph, there are still several manga stories to cover.

If such tales can be adapted, then Horimiya Season 2 is a possibility. Even still, no specific date has been set for the film’s debut, and neither have the filmmakers.

Horimiya: The Second Season’s Voice Actors

Horimiya’s voice cast will remain the same for the foreseeable future, based on current trends.

Alejandro Saab (Kyoko’s Boyfriend) portrays Izumi Miyamura in the movie.

Anairis Quinones plays Kyoko’s best friend, Yuki Yoshikawa.

Toru Ishikawa was played by Zeno Robinson in the video game (Toru is a fan of Kyoko)

Belsheber Rusape, who plays the student council president and Kyoko’s childhood buddy, provides the voice for Kakeru Sengoku.

It is Remi Ayasaki, a student council member who represents him. (School council member Jalitza Delgado)

In the role of Sakura Kono, portrayed by Celeste Perez, Shioli Kutsuna played Toru Sugihara, and Natsume Hado, played by Natsume Kutsuna, played Sakura’s crush, Natsume.

Izumi Deyn’s airhead classmate, Y. Chang, plays Shu Iura, a character on the show.

Izumi’s neighbor, Kyoko’s classmate, was voiced by Apphia Yu as the schoolgirl with a crush on her.

There were two voices for Shoji: Llewyn Ramirez’s and Koyuki Yanase’s.

Yuriko Hori’s mother, played by Marissa Lenti, was a workaholic.

His name was Bill Butts and he played Kyo’s father, Kyosuke Hori.

Those who performed expressively have been identified. However, if you have something to say, please do it in the comments section.

The Official Trailer for ‘Horimiya’

To this day, no one knows what will happen to anime beyond this year. You can enjoy the season 1 trailer as we keep our fingers crossed. Hulu, Netflix, and Funimation all have ‘Horimiya’ accessible for streaming if you haven’t already (USA).