Higurashi Gou Season 2 Release Date, Renewal Status and More!

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘When the Cicadas Cry’ is an anime series based on a Japanese murder mystery djin soft visual novel series produced by 07th Expansion. It follows a group of school students living in the fictional village of Hinamizawa in 1983. Their idyllic lives come to a halt when they learn that their village is riddled with dark secrets.

‘Higurashi’ is a rare example of an anime show that masterfully blends horror, science fiction, and slice-of-life elements to create a unique and engrossing story. In 2006, the first anime series, titled ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni,’ was released. The overwhelmingly positive reception it received laid the groundwork for a sprawling franchise that now includes a manga series, a collection of light novels, as well as live-action films and television shows.

The most recent adaptation of the anime series is ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gou.’ It was initially thought to be a remake of the first anime series, but it was later revealed to be a continuation of the original story. ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gou’ received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, and rumors of a possible season 2 or sequel series circulated early on in the show’s run. This is what we know so far.

Release Date for Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Season 2

Season 1 of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ (also known as ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gou’) premiered on October 1, 2020, and ran for 24 episodes until March 19, 2021. Shortly after the conclusion of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gou,’ the anime show’s official Twitter account announced a sequel series, titled ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Sotsu,’ will premiere on 19 July 2022.



Following that, Funimation’s official Twitter account confirmed the news. The new series’ episodes will be available outside of Asia on the anime streaming service. Passione Studio, which also produced ‘Gou,‘ is said to be working on ‘Sotsu.’ Furthermore, the majority of the ‘Gou’ cast and crew are expected to return for the sequel series.

What is the plot of Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Season 2?

Eau reveals to Satoko in the final episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gou’ that the changes in Teppei were caused by her (Eua) interference. With each new loop, the memories accumulate, allowing Teppei to make such a drastic change. Satoko decides to make the most of her uncle’s newfound abilities. Her main concern, she tells Eua, is Miyo Takano, the person trapped inside the “birdcage.”



Takano is confronted by the Mountain Dogs, a Tokyo counterintelligence unit, on June 19, 1983. Takano is informed by their commander, Okonogi, that the line has come to an end. Tomitake has been freed by the Bloodhounds, a special forces unit. After that, he hands her a gun and instructs her to shoot herself in the mouth. All of this, however, turns out to be a dream later on.

Takano is on the phone with Nomura.

Nomura tells her to carry out their plan and warns her about the consequences if it fails. Takano decides not to inject Tomitake with the syndrome after being moved by a letter her grandfather left for her in a photo album. Satoko, on the other hand, tells Eua that she wants Rika to suffer as a result of her decision to leave Hinamizawa. Eau then transforms Satoko into the Oyashiro-same, granting her the ability to cast her own curses. Satoko obtains the syndrome vial at the end of the season.



Satoko may cause a lot of pain and misery with the vial in ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ season 2 or ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Sotsu.’ When the kanji for you and you are combined, the word “sotsugyou” () is formed. It’s an English word that means “graduation.” In ‘Gou,’ graduation is a major plot device. It’s possible that this will be the case in ‘Sotsu.’ Satoko’s rage is fueled by her feelings of betrayal and abandonment, which may be explored further in the sequel.