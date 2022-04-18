Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

The biggest surprise for 2021 comes from MAPPA, which appears to be snagging numerous long-awaited manga titles. After claiming Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, MAPPA is back with another blockbuster manga adaptation. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, Shueisha’s big shot manga, has been announced and confirmed as an anime adaptation, and we’re quite interested to see what’s in store.

Readers from all over the world reacted positively to the manga.

Yuji Kaku wrote and illustrated Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, a manga series. This dark fantasy manga debuted in 2018 and will be finished in January 2021. Hell’s Paradise was serialized in Shueisha’s Manga Plus app and is also accessible for reading. The manga has sold over 3.6 million copies worldwide as of this writing.

The Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime adaptation has been confirmed, and a PV and teaser have been released by MAPPA.

Jigokuraku PV, Hell’s Paradise

The first PV for the anime was released on December 19 by MAPPA. We receive our first glimpse of the animation, which is backed by ominous music that fits the story’s somber tone.

MAPPA, under the direction of Kaori Makita, is animating the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime adaptation. Yoshiaki Dewa composes the anime’s music, while Akira Kindaichi writes the storyline.

Jigokuraku Anime Release Date: Hell’s Paradise

The anime will release in the fall of 2022, despite the lack of a set date.

Jigokuraku’s description of Hell’s Paradise

Gabimaru, the strongest Ninja from Iwagakure, is the central figure in Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. Gabimaru is sentenced to death during the Edo period, yet he is invulnerable. When the executioner is unable to murder him, he joins a group of prisoners on a journey to obtain the elixir of life in the Ryukyu Kingdom’s fabled Shinsenkyo. What is in store for them on the long and arduous voyage ahead?

