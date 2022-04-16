Haikyuu Season 5 – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

“Haikyuu!!,” a popular sports anime that has been around since 2014, is known for its superbly animated and long-drawn-out volleyball matches, shonen-style stories, and deep characterizations of a diverse cast of interesting people. The anime begins with Shy Hinata, a little but determined middle schooler who gets captivated with volleyball after watching Karasuno High play on TV, only to discover that no one else at his school shares his enthusiasm for the sport. He has persuaded some pals to join him on a team so they can compete in competition towards the end of his middle school career. Despite Hinata’s incredible vertical jump, they are crushed by Tobio Kageyama and his crew, called “The King of the Court.”

Hinata attends Karasuno High School and is accepted. He joins the volleyball squad only to find out that his long-time nemesis, Kageyama, is now a teammate. The school, it turns out, is rebuilding its volleyball team, and these two new players, despite their immediate dislike for one another, have a lethal rapid strike combo that could help their volleyball team reclaim the spotlight. Over the course of the show’s four seasons, school rivalries develop, new players are introduced, training camps are attended, and the teams compete in competitions that put their mettle and interpersonal relationships to the test — and elicit the kind of emotion that only thrilling sporting events can elicit.

Haikyuu Season 5 Nekoma vs. Karasuno

After a long wait for the fourth season, fans are looking forward to hearing about the series’ fifth season. So far, this is what we know.

When does Haikyuu Season 5 come out?

“Haikyuu! !’s” first three seasons debuted in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Then, according to Crunchyroll, there was a huge gap between the third and fourth seasons, with the fourth season not even being announced until late 2018. From January to April 2020, it broadcast in two parts (of course), and then again from October to December 2020. It’s been several months since the final episode of Season 4 aired on Crunchyroll, and there’s still no word from Production I.G. on whether a Season 5 is on the way.

Following the last episode’s Crunchyroll broadcast in December, the English-language Haikyu!! The Twitter account sent out a message praising the “anime team” for their hard work and said, “Looking forward to the continuation!” This seems to hint that a fifth season is on the way. It’s difficult to say when this will happen, and the fact that the program took such a long break between the third and fourth seasons has fans anxious that there will be another wait until Season 5 is announced. Experts, according to Monsters & Critics, believe the earlier delay was caused by internal causes such as waiting for key staff members to finish other projects.

According to the December 2018 renewal and the January 2020 airdate of Season 4, “Haikyuu!” has a one-year production cycle, which indicates that whenever Season 5 is officially confirmed, the program would most likely return 12-13 months later (perhaps in a split-cour format, again). That’s certainly not the best news for fans, but hey, the anime theme music was played during the volleyball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. The property is still in use.

Who is in Haikyuu’s cast?

Ayumu Murase plays Hinata, Kaito Ishikawa plays Kageyama, Yu Hayashi plays Ryunosuke Tanaka, Satoshi Hino plays Daichi Sawamura, Miyu Irino plays Koshi Sugawara, Koki Uchiyama plays Kei Tsukishima, Sôma Saitô plays Tadashi Yamaguchi, Nobuhiko Okamoto plays Yu Nishinoya, Yoshimasa The majority are volleyball players, however others, like Hinata and Kageyama, are first-years.

The series’ fourth season, titled “Haikyuu!! To the Top,” has yet to be dubbed into English. Bryson Bauga portrays Hinata, Scott Gibbs portrays Kageyama, Greg Cote portrays Tanaka, Justin Duran portrays Sawamura, Adam Gibbs portrays Sugawara, Leraldo Anzaldua portrays Tsukishima, Cameron Bautsch portrays Yamaguchi, Greg Ayres portrays Nishinoya, Orlanders Jones portrays Azumane, and Gareth West portrays Takeda.

In terms of casting, there’s no reason to expect any changes in the fifth season.

What will the story of Haikyuu Season 5 be like?

“Haikyuu!!” is based on Haruichi Furudate’s manga series, which ended in 2020 with Chapter 402 and Volume 45. (the English translation is a few volumes behind). With Chapter 292, the fourth season came to a successful and dramatic conclusion, leaving plenty more narrative to be explored.

According to the manga, the squad will compete in the Nekoma vs. Karasuno match in the garbage dump in Season 5, and there are plenty more bouts to come, including some high-stakes competitions. Basically, there will be a lot of gorgeously illustrated volleyball on the way. Hinata will even meet “the Little Giant,” the player who started it all for him.