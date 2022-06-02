Golden Kamuy Season 4 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

There isn’t many popular anime series that dives into the domain of historical fiction. Aside from series like “Vinland Saga,” which is based on the Vikings, and (to some extent) “Demon Slayer,” which is set in Taisho-era Japan, most anime plots are based on science fiction and fantasy worlds. “Golden Kamuy,” on the other hand, is another anime that knows and cherishes its history as much as either of the previously listed instances. “Golden Kamuy,” set in early twentieth-century Japan, is an adventure novel that delves into the history of the Russo-Japanese War and the culture of Japan’s indigenous Ainu people.

The first season of the series, based on Satoru Noda’s manga of the same name (via Anime News Network), premiered in Spring 2018 and was swiftly followed by two more seasons. Now, a fourth season is in the works, this time created by Brain’s Base, a Japanese animation studio. With that in mind, here’s what we know so far about “Golden Kamuy” Season 4’s release date, cast, and plot.

When Will Golden Kamuy Season 4 Be Released?

The release date for “Golden Kamuy” Season 4 has yet to be announced by Brain’s Base. The season’s first promotional trailer, which debuted on December 5 on the NBC Universal Anime YouTube Channel, does not even mention a broad release window for the show. As a result, it’s impossible to say when the next installment of the series will be produced.

Season 3 was released over a year ago in December 2020, and Season 4 already has a teaser, it seems likely that Season 4 will be released within the next year.

Fans will be able to watch “Golden Kamuy” Season 4 on the same streaming services that have previously hosted the series, regardless of when it is published. Those would be the ever-popular Funimation and Crunchyroll in this situation. Both sub and dub versions of the anime are available.

Season 4 of Golden Kamuy’s Characters?

The plot of “Golden Kamuy” revolves around the exploits of a pair of treasure hunters. The first is Saichi Sugimoto, a Japanese army veteran known as “The Immortal” for his capacity to survive in any situation. Sugimoto learns of a hidden stockpile of gold ore after surviving the Russo-Japanese War, and the map to it exists in bits as tattoos on a scattered group of freed captives. During his travels, he meets Asirpa, an Ainu girl seeking vengeance for the death of her father, an Ainu miner who discovered the riches. Together, they embark on a perilous mission to become wealthy and exact vengeance. They aren’t the only ones seeking the hidden wealth, of course.

A cast of people joins them on their quest, including ex-con Shiraishi, who has a piece of the treasure map tattooed on his body. Japanese First Lieutenant Tsurumi, on the other hand, is working against Sugimoto and Asirpa. Tsurumi goes AWOL with a bunch of guys exclusively devoted to him to find the treasure.

What Is the Plot of Season 4 of Golden Kamuy?

While Sugimoto and Asirpa are the main characters in “Golden Kamuy,” the genuine narrative begins with the native Ainu miners who discovered the gold. The miners battled amongst themselves after learning of their fortune. The solitary survivor of their battles was later kidnapped by the Japanese government and tortured to learn where the treasure was hidden. Rather than a hand up the items, the final miner tattooed the location of the mine on the bodies of other inmates. When the inmates flee their cell and embark on the run, reports of hidden Ainu gold entice a number of people to join them, including Sugimoto and Asirpa.



The two had been separated on their route to Russia after spending the last three seasons digging down and tracing each prisoner’s tattoos. Sugimoto wants to reconcile with his lost colleagues as Asirpa continues his search for riches. Both, however, are in unknown territory and have no idea what to expect from the foreign country. When Season 4 of “Golden Kamuy” arrives, see what trials await you.

