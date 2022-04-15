Goblin Slayer Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Goblin Slayer is a dark isekai anime series based on Kumo Kagyu’s light book series (typically aimed at young adults) and Noboru Kannatsuki’s illustrations. It was highly contentious during its first season in 2018, thanks to Crunchyroll mislabeling it as suitable for PG audiences when it first became accessible for streaming — and because of its exceptionally gory nature, which becomes apparent within the first 10 minutes. We’re not only talking about heinous acts of violence here; we’re also talking about sexual assault (not fully depicted on screen, but seen and heard) and, eventually, child murder (goblins, but still).

Sexual assault is a necessary element of how goblins reproduce in this world, therefore it’s woven throughout the narrative, creating a sexualized framework for the female characters that some viewers found offensive.

Those who didn’t know the source material and believed the show would be more kid-friendly were understandably offended by this type of visual torture. According to Screen Rant, Goblin Slayer botched a serious subject by using sexual assault as a narrative shortcut, resulting in a long-lasting backlash.

The show does, however, offer epic adventure, fascinating narratives, and solid characterizations for those who can tolerate the brutality and gratuitous revealing glimpses of women. At first glance, it appears to be a lighter anime in which a young teenage priestess joins a party of three adventurers on an urgent journey to save girls from goblins.

Her team, however, is swiftly annihilated, and she is saved by the Goblin Hunter, whose sole objective is to mercilessly kill as many goblins as possible — and who begins recruiting his own goblin-fighting squad to accomplish this.

Here’s what we know so far about the second season of this intriguing, adventurous, not-for-everyone anime television show.

When will Goblin Slayer Season 2 be available?

GA Bunko stated that a second season of “Goblin Slayer” was in the works in January 2021 at the GA FES 21 anniversary celebration. It released a banner and an announcement trailer to commemorate the season’s approval, although no new material was included. This means Season 2 was probably still in the early stages of development at the time. If everything goes according to plan, a new season might be released by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

However, Crunchyroll currently has the full first season available to view. “Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown,” a 2019 Japanese film, depicts the events of Volume 5. Season 2 of “Goblin Slayer” is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and it is categorized as such. If you want to catch up on Season 1 before Season 2 comes out, you can buy the DVDs online.

Who will appear in Season 2 of Goblin Slayer?

Yuichiro Umehara’s Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura’s Priestess, Nao Tôyama’s High Elf Archer, Yûichi Nakamura’s Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita’s Lizard Priest, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka’s Spear Man, Yuka Iguchi’s Cow Girl, and Yôko Hikasa’s Witch are among the original cast If you’re new to the series, you’ll notice that the characters are referred to as their archetype rather than their names.

Naturally, there’s a dub in English. Brad Hawkins as the Goblin Slayer, Hayden Daviau as the Priestess, Mallorie Rodak as the High Elf Archer, Barry Yandell as the Dwarf Shaman, Joshua Bangle as the Lizardman Priest, Kyle Igneczi as the Spear Man, Brittany Lauda as the CowGirl, and Amanda R. Gish as the Witch are among the actors who take on the Americanized roles in Season 1.

In Season 2 of this fantasy anime, most of these performers are likely to reprise their roles.

If the series follows the plot of the books, new characters will be introduced, hence more actors will need to be cast.