Full Dive Rpg Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Full Dive’s first season has finally ended, bringing the anime’s first major story arc to a close. However, this was insufficient to satisfy the viewers’ need to see what would happen next in Hiroshi Yuki’s life. As a result, people are inquiring as to when Full Dive Season 2 will be released. So, when can we expect the second season of Full Dive to be released? Here are the most recent details.

In Japanese, Full Dive is called Kyuukyoku Shinka Shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu Yori mo Kusoge Datta. The action fantasy comedy anime series is based on the same-named light novel series by Light Tuchihi and Youth. The first twelve episodes of this show were released on April 7, 2021, by the ENGI animation company. On June 23, 2021, the twelfth episode was released.

Full Dive’s plot

At the height of the VRMMO development business 10 years ago, a game called “Kiwame Quest” appeared on the scene with unrivaled potential. This game targeted extreme realism, spanning from humanlike NPCs to the perfect imitation of all senses and physical abilities, with a total of 10 sexdecillion branches of possible story possibilities. However, it was soon clear that the game was too realistic, and the popularity of VRMMOs, in general, began to decline.

Hiroshi Yuuki, a high school student, now uses full-dive RPGs as a kind of escapism as a result of an injury a few years ago. Hiroshi stumbles onto a game shop and meets its lovely employee Reona Kisaragi, who persuades him to purchase a copy of Kiwame Quest so that they can play together.

Hiroshi is blown away by the game’s realism the first time he plays it. His surprise is short-lived, however, as he causes a succession of catastrophes, rapidly understanding that the game is far more difficult than his already stressful life. Despite his developing distaste for the game, Hiroshi continues to log on. Hiroshi only has one goal to clean the game with no do-overs in his current unfavorable scenario!

Kyuukyoku Shinka Shita Light Novel Compared To Anime

Last year, on August 25, they began serializing the light novel written by Light Tuchihi and illustrated by Youta. Since then, they have published four volumes, and the LN series is currently running. It’s possible that the fifth book will be out by the end of the year. The pacing of the first season of Full Dive, on the other hand, was ideal because it utilized the first two volumes of the LN series. The anime’s twelfth episode also happened to be the final chapter of Volume 2.

As a result, Studio ENGI has enough footage from the previous two volumes to complete Full Dive Season 2. The fifth volume will be released soon, and they will have the option to speed up the anime series if they so desire.

Release Date for Season 2 of Full Dive

The production of most anime series takes at least one or one and a half years. When the studio does not compromise on the animation’s quality, the production can last for more than two years. Although Kyuukyoku Shinka Shita will not take this long,

it will most certainly take at least a year. As a result, Full Dive Season 2 is expected to be released by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Season 2 of Full Dive: Renewal Status

The plot of Kyuukyoku was intriguing, yet it has major flaws. As a result, reviewers gave it a mixed response, while spectators gave it a favorable response. The specialists were able to rapidly identify the series’ problems. Full Dive had a MAL score of 6.51 at the time of writing. This score is in the middle of the pack. Its MAL group, on the other hand, has over 156K members and is ranked #1094 in popularity on the same platform. Many shows with average ratings and widespread popularity have been renewed. As a result, there’s a chance that Full Dive Season 2 will be given a shot as well.

Furthermore, the fact that Studio ENGI has sufficient source material and the LN is still on the run improves the likelihood of the series being renewed. As a result, fans may anticipate hearing about the anime’s second season’s formal announcement very soon.

