Free Iwatobi Swim Club Season 4 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Fans of the swimming-themed anime have been clamoring for more content since “Free!” Season 3’s enigmatic sign-off — “see you in 2020…” — Nobody knew what a year 2020 would bring, and with production delays causing the calendar to fall apart, we’ve all been left in the dark.

“Free!” is loosely inspired by Koji Ji’s light novel “High Speed!” The club’s outstanding team of swimmers, led by protagonist Haruka Nanase, has shown potential in the pool since they were children. Friendships ebb and flow between the guys as they experience sporting victories and failures, and furious rivalries spill over onto dry land.

When season one premiered in 2013, it made a big sensation in the sports anime subgenre and beyond, and season two followed the next year. Season 3 didn’t premiere until 2018 after a four-year wait, but fans of “Free!” weren’t left in the dark. Kyoto Studios and Animation Do release a film series in 2015 that recapped familiar storylines from the past two seasons, as well as some extra precursor footage anticipating the events of Season 3. Similarly, the 2019 film “Free! Road to the World – the Dream” recapped Season 3 but left the future uncertain.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about Season 4 as we wait for it to premiere.

When Does Free Season 4 Come Out?

Season 4 Is Now Available for Download for Free!

Since The Cinemaholic stated that there would be a fourth season in 2020 following the conclusion of the third season, “Free!” fans have been waiting for it.

The anime’s creators stated plans to release additional material for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a happy event for the anime’s swimming characters, in an article published by Keeperfacts.

The Olympics were unfortunately postponed to July 2021, as was practically everything else last year – and the release date for Free Season 4 was also delayed.



Free Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, despite the fact that Free: The Final Stroke was confirmed as a film. This film will serve as a prelude to the upcoming season if it follows the other films in the “Free!” franchise. Is it feasible, however, that its title alludes to a departure from its predecessors and the conclusion of their journey?

This show’s third season came to a conclusion in September of 2018. The show’s third season’s final statement seemed to imply that the fourth season will be better. Fans are looking forward to hearing about the plans, as well as making guesses about them. Season 4 of Free will premiere in 2020, but not everything goes as planned. In Japan, this series is a huge hit. This animation is based on a light novel released in July of 2013. Kyoto Animation and Animation Do are the studios behind Free! The debut of Free Season 4 has been eagerly anticipated by fans until now.

Free! Characters in Season 4 and Their Roles

What Is Free! Season 4’s Storyline?

You don’t have to be a gold medallist in clever forecasting to anticipate where the plot of Season 4 or the film series will take you, thanks to the show’s relationship to the Tokyo Olympics. We anticipate that the fourth season of the show will bring Haruka closer to reaching his international objectives and contending for a spot on the Olympic podium, as Season 3 ended with him vowing to continue his swimming career and compete at a global level. We aren’t the only ones anxious about whether his ambition will float or sink in the aftermath of the financial crisis.



Our characters had previously been split into two groups: those who stayed on the Iwatobi high school swim team and those who had graduated to compete in university competitions.

While both of those threads have room for development, as anime review channel KANJIC points out, delving deeper into character relationships is likely to be a popular choice given the fact that some of the show’s most beloved characters, such as breast-stroke champion Nagisa, are now in charge of the high school club.

The release of “The Final Stroke” in September, if all goes according to plan, should make the future of “Free!” as clear as the bottom of an Olympic swimming pool.