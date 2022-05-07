Fire Force Season 3- All We Should Know in 2022

Anime is thriving today, thanks to a plethora of fascinating and visually attractive animated series. For example, the film “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” has already set a few box office records, and “Jujutsu Kaisen’s” mix of traditional shonen action with the supernatural has arguably made it a must-see series. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention “Fire Force,” whose unique take on a group of firefighters and the concept of spontaneous combustion has aided the series’ well-deserved appeal.

Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic who can ignite his feet with fire, is the focus of the series, which is based on a manga by Atsushi Kubo, the creator of “Soul Eater.” Shinra teams up with another group of pyrokinetics known as Special Fire Force Company 8 to combat Infernals, who are humans who have been changed into living fires by spontaneous combustion.

The second season of “Fire Force” ended in December 2020, and it was one of Amazon Prime Japan’s top five most-watched anime shows (Via Anime News Network). Fans have been clamoring for Season 3 of “Fire Force,” so here’s all we know thus far.

When will Fire Force Season 3 be available?

Season 3 of “Fire Force” has not yet been given an official release date or confirmation. However, given the popularity of the show and the manga’s sales, there’s reason to believe that another season of the series is in the works, with an announcement expected soon. By late April, the manga had sold over 15 million copies, according to the official “Fire Force” Anime Twitter account. The show is definitely popular enough to justify a second season, based on the sales.

According to Atsushi Kubo, the manga is expected to end soon, delaying the release of a new anime season. Okubo revealed in an interview with Monsters And Critics that he expected the manga to end around volume 30, however that could change. According to Anime News Network, Okubo claimed in the manga’s 23rd volume that the plot was nearing its conclusion and that “Fire Force” will be his final effort. There could be a minor delay in determining when the manga will end, considering there have been 28 volumes issued so far. While a late 2021 release for Season 3 is feasible, it appears more likely that an official announcement will be made later in the year, with a release scheduled for 2022.

Who will appear in the third season of Fire Force?

There is currently no official cast list for Season 3 of “Fire Force.” Based on the first two seasons of the show’s stability behind the scenes, we’re likely to see a majority of the cast return. Only a few new characters, such as Ogun Montgomery (voiced by Makoto Furukawa in Japanese and Zeno Robinson in English) and Scop (voiced by Kentaro Ito in Japanese and Tyler Walker in English), were added to the cast (English). Gakuto Kajiwara (Japanese) and Derick Snow (English) as Shinra should still be in the cast (Via Anime News Network).

Season 3 will most likely be animated by the same studio that animated the first two seasons, David Production. “Fire Force” Season 2 will be directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa, who replaced Yuki Yase. Unless otherwise noted, Minamikawa is expected to continue as director, with Kazuhiro Miwa as a principal animator and Kenichiro Suehiro as a composer, for Season 3.

What will happen in Season 3 of Fire Force?

Season 3 of “Fire Force” does not yet have any solid plot details. We can probably estimate what Season 3 will involve for Shinra because the anime has generally followed the manga. Season 1 of the anime covered volumes 1 through 11 of the manga, while Season 2 covered the rest of volume 11 through several chapters of volume 20, and Season 3 covered volume 20. Unless the anime series gets into filler territory like “Naruto” or “Bleach,” Season 3 might adapt volume 20 all the way to the manga’s conclusion.

The Season 2 finale hinted at a future war between Company 8 and the Evangelists that will be considerably greater. Shinra was pushed in his training to reach a new point named “The Press Of Death” in order to become stronger and deal with the Company’s increasingly threatening foes. Meanwhile, the assassination of Company 4’s Captain Hague in the season finale dealt the heroes a major setback. Shinra can establish an Adolla Link, allowing him to witness Hague’s death moments, thanks to his new degree of ability. Company 8 joins forces with the Tokyo Empire to take on the Evangelist’s strong armies in Season 3.