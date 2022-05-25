Fena Pirate Princess Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

The anime series ‘Fena: Pirate Princess is set in the 18th century. Crunchyroll and Adult Swim worked together to produce the first season of the anime. Kazuto Nakazawa created ‘Fena: Pirate Princess,’ which was animated by Production I.G. in Japan.

‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ has gotten rave reviews for its gripping thriller and romantic comedy moments interspersed among the fast-paced plotlines. While some have criticized the show’s abrupt conclusion, others have expressed a desire to see more of Fena and her friends.

When will Season 2 of Fena Pirate Princess be released?

On August 15, 2021, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim’s Toonami premiered Season 1 of ‘Fena Pirate Princess.’ The season finale aired on October 24, 2021, and is made up of 12 episodes that run for about 25 minutes.



The official renewal of ‘Fena Pirate Princess’ Season 2 has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. Season 1 did, however, attract a sizable fan base and a sizable audience, increasing the likelihood of a sequel. If the second season of Fena Pirate Princess will be renewed this year. Season 2 of ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ will debut on August 15, 2022.

Read More: Uzumaki Anime When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022

What Will Happen In Season 2 Of “Fena Pirate Princess”?

Fena flees her life as a brothel servant in Season 1 of the show. She sails away from the island with her samurai companions, hoping to learn more about herself. Fena discovers the truth about her identity as a princess, and that her traumatic experience was a series of tests administered to the Observer in order to validate her abilities.

Fena also discovers her identity as the Maiden of Choice. She is a descendant of Joan of Arc, and she has the power to either destroy or restore the Earth. She makes the decision to erase the world’s slate as well as her own memories. Yukimaru and the rest of the team, on the other hand, assist Fena in continuing her journey in search of memories. To a happy Fena, Yukimaru confessed his love.



Season 2 could delve deeper into Fena’s journey with her team if it is renewed. Her abilities may be put to the ultimate test. The issue of the Maidens of Choice can also be investigated further. In the first season, it’s possible it’ll address some unspecified issues. Fena may also learn to defend herself. Yukimaru may be in danger, and her team will have to rescue him. The possibilities for Fena: Pirate Princess Season 2 are endless, given that the original controversy over Fena’s identity was resolved in Season 1.

Read More: Twisted Wonderland Anime Release Date Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

Season 2 Cast for “Fena Pirate Princess”

The show was not broadcast until October 2021 on Japanese television. Season 1 was available to stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, and the Adult Swim dub premiered on August 28, 2021. The main voice cast will almost certainly return if the anime is renewed for season 2.

‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ has the following English dub cast:

Brittany Cox as Fena Houtman

Robb Moreira as Yukimaru

Darrel Delfin as Kaede

Nicholas Corda as Shitan

Alan Lee as Tsubaki

Anjali Kunapaneni as Karin

Brandon Winckler as Enju

Doug Stone as Otto

Thomas E. Wynn as Makaba

Frank Todaro as Salman.

Read More: Bastard Anime: Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

Is There A ‘Fena Pirate Princess’ Season 2 Trailer?

The official trailer for Season 2 of ‘Fena Pirate Princess’ has yet to be released because the series’ return has not been confirmed. For the time being, enjoy the first season trailer.

Is There Enough Material to Work With?

In terms of source material, the biggest difference with Fena Pirate Princess is that the first anime had no text. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll came up with the project entirely on their own. The best thing about not having source material is that plot constraint aren’t present.

As a result, for as long as the story continues, fans can hope for season renewals. Because the plot development is in the hands of the creators, renewing Fena Pirate Princess Season 2 is easier.

Furthermore, the story’s author, Kazuto Nakazawa, has kept mum about the plot’s future. As a result, the anime is likely to last a long time.