Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 1 – Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Fairy Tail was a fun anime, as everyone who has watched anime for a long time knows. With multiple spectacular arcs and villains, the anime was a huge sensation. From 2009 through 2019, Fairy Tail aired on Cartoon Network. In SouthEast Asia, the anime won Anime of the Year in 2010. The show has received a lot of positive feedback for its engaging plot and outstanding features. Fairy Tail managed to create its own fandom of weebs that wanted to see the series return over the course of its 328 episodes and 9 OVAs. Do we have some news on the anime’s return, two years after it ended? Is it the start of another season? Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been revealed, and I’m sure fans are ecstatic!

Fairy Tail is based on the manga series of the same name by Hiro Mashima. Kodansha published it when it first came out in 2006. It was then serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine by the same company. Fairy Tail was published in 63 volumes, each with colorful covers. It is set in a world where various wizards form guilds and fulfill assignments in exchange for cash. By coincidence, Lucy meets Natsu Dragneel, who is eager to join the Fairy Tail group. Natsu was a powerful wizard who could breathe fire from Fairy Tail. She finally makes it to the guild after a series of mishaps. She meets a variety of wizards and participates in a variety of adventures with them.

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest – Official Trailer

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will relive a lot of our childhood memories. Here’s all we’ve learned so far about this anime!

What is the story about in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Following the conclusion of the Fairy Tail manga in 2017, a sequel, “Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest,” was released in 2018. The manga is set a year after the events of the anime. The main characters set out on a new journey after defeating Zeref and Acnoligia. This time, they’re performing the 100 Years Quest, a mission that no one has finished in the century since the Fairy Tail guild was founded. As a result, they relocate to Guiltina’s northern continent to resume their mission.

Hiro Mashima wrote the story and Atsuo Ueda drew it for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The manga attempts to fill in all of the holes left by the parent story’s cliffhangers. Magazine Pocket by Kodansha publishes new chapters every two weeks. There have been 90 chapters released so far, with 76 of them being collected into 9 volumes. Several new characters are introduced in the manga, each of which is powerful and plays an essential role in the plot. If you’re interested in learning more about the plot, you can read the manga on INKR comics, which is presently streaming.

Date of Release for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

The film Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is set to hit theatres in the fall of 2022. Hiro Mashima, the mangaka, revealed the existence of a Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest anime on September 11, 2021. During the “Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting,” the announcement was made. Three years after the release of the sequel manga, an anime is finally on the way, bringing with it a slew of new fans. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has yet to receive a release date, but it appears that it will be announced by the end of the fall season at the very latest. By the end of 2022, the anime is almost certainly going to air.

Cast

Apart from the new cast, we anticipate that all of the previous cast members will return to their previous roles. Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Satomi Sato as Wendy Marvell are also expected to return.