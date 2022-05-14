Erased Anime Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

‘Erased,’ also known as Boku Dake ga Inai Machi or The Town Where Only I Am Missing,’ is a 2016 supernatural mystery anime.

A-1 Pictures and Fuji TV’s Noitamina collaborated on the animation. It aired in Japan from January 8 to March 25, 2016, with Crunchyroll, Daisuki, Funimation, and AnimeLab providing simulcast streaming. It is based on Kei Sanbe’s manga series of the same name, which he wrote and illustrated.

After Netflix took it up for streaming half a decade after the anime ended, ‘Erased’ gained new admirers. Over the last few years, the streamer has focused on expanding its anime library. Does this increase the likelihood of a new season for ‘Erased’? Let us investigate.

The Story Behind ‘Erased’?

‘erased’ follows Satoru Fujinuma, a Young Guy from Chiba Who Possesses a Unique Skill Known as “revival,” Which Allows Him to Avoid a Life-Threatening Incident by Travelling Back in Time a Few Moments Before It Occurs. This Power Allows Him to Prevent Fatal Situations from Occurring in The Future. After His Mother Is Slain in His Home by An Unknown Assailant, Satoru Is Given a Second Chance to Save His Mother and Prevent the Kidnapping of Three of His Childhood Friends.

Although the Anime Did Not Exactly Follow the Manga’s Plot, It Had a Satisfying Conclusion that Resolved All of The Mysteries. if A Second Season Is Approved, the Writers Will Have to Come up With a New Tale. Perhaps Satoru Will Be Tasked with Solving a Fresh Mystery or Preventing Another Murder. Whatever It Is, It Will Logically Revolve Around His Time-Traveling Ability.

A Sequel Novel to The Manga Explores What Happened After the Events of ‘erased.’ It Looked Into the Killer’s Motivations, Which Might Be Solid Material for Season 2.

Season 2 of ‘Erased’ Cast?

Season 2 Has yet To Be Formally Renewed, Hence No Cast List for Season 2 Has Been Released. the Cast Roster Will Be Determined by The Plot of The Upcoming Season. Because the Character Is Portrayed in Two Different Ages in Season One of ‘erased,’ the Protagonist Character Has Two Different Voice Actors. if The Anime Receives a New Season, that May Not Be the Case.

In the English Dub Version, Ben Diskin Plays Satoru at The Age of 29, While Michelle Ruff Portrays Him at The Age of Ten.

Diskin Is a Well-Known Voice Actor Who Has Been in Notable Anime Series Such as “naruto: Shippûden” and “boruto.” Ruff Also Played Kaori in The Science-Fiction Anime Classic Akira,’ as Well as Fujiko Mine in ‘lupin the Third.’

If ‘erased’ Receives a Second Season, the Two Will Almost Certainly Return.

Release Date for Erased Season 2

It’s Tough to Announce Erased’s Second Season without Confirmation of A Renewal. the Season’s Start Date Has yet To Be Officially Announced. There Has yet To Be Any Official Word on A Release Date.

Winter, with That Timeline in Mind.

The Release Date for Anime Season 2 Has Been Set for July 15, 2022.

Will the Erased Anime Season 2 Trailer Get Any Updates?

Erased Season 2 Does Not yet Have a Trailer. However, Keep Checking Back on Our Website for Any New Information on The Upcoming Season.

Our Website Will Display It if It Is Accessible. the Previous Season’s Trailer May Be Found Here.