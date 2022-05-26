Edens Zero Season 2: Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

J.C.Staff, the studio behind the hit anime ‘Edens Zero,’ has confirmed that a second season is in the works! Within the global anime community, there is a popular meme about discovering a fantastic series only to discover that it is only one season long.

Without a doubt, we’ve all been there: the wait between new seasons of our favorite shows feels like an eternity.

One of the reasons why anime renewals are so well-received within the same community is that viewers all over the world breathe a collective sigh of relief when a new season is confirmed.

Fans of the hit Science Fiction anime series Edens Zero are celebrating this week after the Japanese animation studio J.C.Staff confirmed season 2 this week.

J.C.Staff Renewed Edens Zero for Season 2

Season 2 of the Edens Zero anime series was confirmed to be in production on February 8th, 2022, according to the official Japanese Twitter page for the series.

“#EDENSZERO Phase 2 production decision!” read the tweet. Thank you for your patience, everyone!! Decision on the second phase of TV animation production!!”

Back in October 2021, the page hinted at a possible renewal of the hit anime series, tweeting that “Shiki’s adventure will continue” – implying that more content was already planned.

Fans of the show were optimistic that Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy would return for more intergalactic adventures before the recent announcement.

Season 1 Episode 25 adapted roughly until chapter 68 of Hiro Mashima’s original manga, according to Monsters and Critics. The good news is that a total of 178 chapters have been published in Japan thus far, indicating that there is sufficient source material to propel Edens Zero into not only a second but also a third and fourth season!

The anime was also popular enough with fans that J.C.Staff decided to make a second season. Following a strong domestic run in Japan, the series is receiving positive, if slightly underwhelming, reviews on MyAnimeList and IMDB, with a 7.35/10 on MyAnimeList and a 7.3/10 on IMDB. Unfortunately, this is all in the wake of director Yuji Suzuki’s untimely death in September 2021, just before the first season’s original broadcast. The director for Edens Zero’s upcoming second season has not yet been revealed.

The Edens Zero Season 2 Characters?

Taking viewers on a sci-fi-fantasy fusion trip through the stars in a ship bearing the anime’s namesake, “Edens Zero” departs from the strict fantasy setting of “Fairy Tail.” The main characters of the show are all residents of the Edens Zero. Shiki Granbell (Takuma Terashima/Sean Chiplock) is a young boy with the ability to control gravity who, along with his friends, sets out to find Mother, a space goddess (via IMDb). Rebecca Bluegarden, a B-Cuber (a kind of space-age social media influencer) who discovers Shiki on his home planet of Granbell, is his first companion.

Happy, the magical blue cat (Rie Kugiyama/Tia Ballard) who serves as Rebecca’s companion prior to meeting Shiki, is also along for the ride. Weisz Steiner (Hiromichi Tezuka/Brook Chalmers), E.M. Pino (Shiori Izawa/Sarah Anne Williams), the Four Shining Stars, Homura Kogetsu (Shiki Aoki/Laura Stahl), and a slew of other characters appear in the series. The majority, if not all, of these characters, is likely to return in Season 2. However, the new characters Shiki will meet on his journeys have yet to be revealed to international audiences.

What Happens in Edens Zero Season 2?

In terms of story progression, the manga version of “Edens Zero” is currently leagues ahead of its anime counterpart. As a result, you could probably go ahead and start reading the manga for Season 2 right now (assuming the anime stays faithful). Furthermore, because episodes have already begun airing in Japan, there are likely to be more concrete spoilers available for those who wish to read them.

Season 1’s final episode on Netflix, according to the “Edens Zero” Wiki, covers up to Chapter 31 of the manga, making progress through its “Digitalis Arc.” The crew of the Edens will continue their search for the other members of the Four Shining Stars in Season 2 episodes. However, they will face many difficulties and tribulations because not every Shining Star is what they expect. Our colorful cast will face danger as they explore the stars, whether they are friends or foes remains to be seen.

The Release Date for Edens Zero Season 2 Is Still Unknown.

J.C.Staff has not yet publicly confirmed a release date for Edens Zero season 2.

Based on the production timeline for the first season, fans of the anime series could see season 2 premiere in Japan as soon as October 2022.



Unfortunately, fans outside of Japan will have to wait a little longer for the second season of Edens Zero to air.

This is because there was a two-month gap between the domestic broadcast of episode 12 in Japan and the Netflix release of the 12-episode Part One. If the show airs on Nippon TV in Japan in October as part of the Fall 2022 broadcasting schedule, Netflix will likely release “season 2 part one” on 14 December 2022.

What Is the Status of Edens Zero’s Renewal?

Renewal Status: Officially Renewed

“Shiki’s adventures will continue,” the official Twitter account for the anime announced shortly after the final episode of season 1 aired in Japan on October 2nd.

Unfortunately, the news was followed by the sad news that series anime director Yoshi Suzuki had passed away. It’s unclear how Suzuki’s death will affect season 2 production, but we do know that more episodes will be released soon. The anime’s official Twitter account confirmed on February 8th that the second season is officially in production.