Drifters Season 2 Anime – Release Date, Cast, and More Information in 2022

If you’re looking for something to watch while you wait for the next episode of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2, I recommend ‘Drifters.’

And for those who are already Drifters fans, here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of the show. I understand how it feels to wait for the next season of your favorite anime.

The popularity, rating, and surviving source material all suggest that a sequel to Drifters is a must-see. Just wait for the official word.

This article will keep you up to date on the release date, plot, characters, and everything else you need to know about the new season.

Drifters Seasons:

Drifters first got my eye when a buddy sent me a link to Kouta Hirano’s manga. Thus, before watching the anime, I was already a fan of the story.

Despite the fact that the manga has six volumes and is still being published, Drifters only has one anime adaptation. The animation was created by the Hoods Drifters Studio. From October 7, 2016, to October 7, 2018, 12 episodes and three OVAs were broadcast.

Drifters Season 2 will be released in January 2022.

If you’ve previously seen the anime, I believe you’ll recognize the hint from the last episode. Fans were assured that the sitcom would return for a second season, but no official statement has been made.

Since the first season covered three volumes of the manga, the second season will only cover three volumes. As a result, the source material may not be sufficient to produce a second season. The good news is that both the production crew and the author are working tirelessly to provide more content.

We can only hope that by the end of 2021, there will be enough material to make Season 2 of Drifters.

How can we tell whether there will be another season of Drifters?

Few criteria determine whether a series will be renewed for another season. First and foremost, the original material is crucial. Let’s go on to the next factor, as I’ve already indicated.

Another aspect is fame. Season 1 received a 7.7/10 on IMDB, and the show was ranked 6412 on MyAnimeList. 205,365 people voted for this.

As we can see, the show was popular with the audience and is still in demand, therefore the season will most likely be released soon.

What Is Drifters’ Storyline?

In the year 1600, the narrative began. Toyohisa Shimazu was fighting with his incredible sword skills and ensuring the safety of his troops as they returned from their opponent. He was severely injured in the war and lost consciousness after a while.

When he awoke, he was in a corridor with many doors, and Murasaki urged him to choose one. He was drawn into another realm all of a sudden. He quickly tracked down Nobunaga Oda and Yoichi Suketaka Nasu.

Toyohisa established a group with them to aid the dwarfs and defeat the continent’s evil monarch. They discovered that they had been summoned to fight a war against ‘the Ends,’ which comprises a slew of other heinous beasts.

What Makes Drifters So Unique?

The majority of the primary characters in this anime were famous Japanese warriors. After their deaths, Warlords, Archers, and countless more fighters from other conflicts were summoned to this world war of another dimension.

So, even in the afterlife, they were fighting evildoers. Although the anime featured brutality from humans toward dwarfs or the Ends annihilating humans, the lighthearted discussions usually lightened the mood.

The anime also had a historical context, as it depicted Japan’s old warriors and culture.

Is Drifters an enjoyable anime?

Because the anime is part of the dark fantasy and adventure literature genre, it involves brutality, war, and cruelty in many forms. I enjoyed the plot since it unfolded like an onion. Every episode will keep you captivated by the plot as you learn more about this existence after death.

Is Drifters’ Black King Jesus?

Many followers believe the Black King, the Ends’ leader, is Jesus Christ. They believe the marks on his hands are from crucifixion and that he, like Jesus, possesses healing power.

Personally, I believe he is merely a made-up figure.