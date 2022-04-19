Dr. Stone Season 3 – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Dr. Stone may be the name of a podiatrist somewhere out there, but in the world of anime, he’s one of the most recent heroes to emerge and capture the hearts of fans. “Dr. Stone,” based on the manga, is set thousands of years after a strange event turns almost all of humanity to stone. Then Senku, a brilliant adolescent, comes back to life. When they’re not struggling for their lives against lions and deadly gases, his old friend Taiju does the same, and the two of them collaborate on a plan to resurrect the rest of humanity.

Even though the science doesn’t always add up, it doesn’t have to when the plot is so captivating. There have been a lot of unanswered questions throughout the last two seasons, but thankfully, more will be revealed in Season 3, which has been confirmed in a new trailer. Season 3 of “Dr. Stone” will feature the following elements.

Dr. Stone Season 3 will be released on what date?

Season 1 of “Dr. Stone” premiered in the summer of 2019, with Season 2 following a year and a half later in early 2021. Season 3 is expected to arrive in the spring or summer of 2022, despite the lack of an official release date. However, things could change between now and then. While the promo for “Dr. Stone” Season 3 promises an epic voyage on the open sea, there’s no word on when those episodes will air.

People living in the United States might expect to have to wait a little longer when new episodes are released. The episodes are the first broadcast in Japan, with the English dubs premiering on Toonami afterward. Check back with Looper for updates as soon as either release date becomes available.

Who will appear in Season 3 of Dr. Stone?

Going into Season 3, the voice casts for both dubs of “Dr. Stone” are expected to stay roughly the same. For the Japanese dub, that means Senku and Taiju will be voiced by Yûsuke Kobayashi (“Food Wars”) and Makoto Furukawa (“One Punch Man”). Aaron Dismuke (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) provided Senku’s voice for the English dubs, while Ricco Fajardo provided the voice for Taiju (“Sky Wizard Academy”).

Manami Numakura, Gen Satô, and Ayumu Murase are among the other Japanese voice actors that are expected to reprise their roles in “Dr. Stone” Season 3. Brandon McInnis, Felecia Angelle, and Brittany Lauda have all been featured as recurring English voice performers. Given that Season 3 appears to be taking the characters into new, undiscovered territory (both physically and symbolically), viewers should expect to see some new faces and hear new voices.

Dr. Stone Season 3 has a plot.

You’d be forgiven for thinking you saw a lost episode of “One Piece” when watching the “Dr. Stone” Season 3 promo, but the tease was simply signaling that Senku and his companions will embark on a naval adventure next. This means, according to ComicBook.com, that the anime will adapt the “Age of Exploration” arc next.

This is when they construct the magnificent ship Perseus and set sail throughout the planet in search of additional information about what caused humanity’s transformation into stone. They come up with a slew of new innovations along the way to help them get humanity back on track.

The manga has been running since 2017 and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Writer Riichiro Inagaki said in an interview with Anime News Network, “So, as for the conclusion, I’m not sure, and it has nothing to do with the plot. We have a rough idea of how the story will conclude, but as we’ve progressed, it’s been three strides ahead, two steps back… but I’m determined to see it through. I can assure you that I would never overextend myself for the sake of business.”

Season 3 of “Dr. Stone” may not continue on indefinitely like some other anime, but we’re ready to bet that it won’t be the final season for fans.