Dr Stone S3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Dr. Stone may be the name of a podiatrist someplace, but he’s one of the newest heroes to emerge on the scene and win over the hearts of anime lovers all over the world in the world of anime. The manga adaption “Dr. Stone,” it takes place thousands of years after a mysterious event turns nearly all of humanity into stone. Senku, a clever adolescent, then reappears one day. When they are not struggling for their lives from lions and deadly gases like those mentioned in the book, his old friend Taiju follows suit, and the two of them cooperate on a plan to resurrect the rest of humanity.

Even if the science doesn’t always add up, it doesn’t have to when the plot is this interesting. Many mysteries have remained unresolved over the course of the previous two seasons. Season 3 has been announced with the publication of a new teaser, which promises even more in the future season. The following events are planned for Season 3 of “Dr. Stone.”

Season 3 Premiere Date for Dr. Stone

According to the source, the new Dr. STONE Season 3 anime will premiere sometime in 2023, according to a leak from the newest Weekly Shonen Jump issue, which was released on December 16, 2021.

On December 19, 2021, at the Jump Festa 2022 in Las Vegas, this information was formally revealed. The announcement that a Dr. STONE OVA episode will be broadcast on July 02 2022 was the biggest surprise.

Season 3 Cast of Dr. Stone

For Season 3 of “Dr. Stone,” the voice casts for both dubs are planned to remain roughly the same. If you’re looking for the Japanese dub, the characters of Senku and Taiju are voiced by Yûsuke Kobayashi (“Food Wars”) and Makoto Furukawa (“One Punch Man”). Aaron Dismuke (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) and Ricco Fajardo (“Sky Wizard Academy”) are two of the actors who have donated their voices to the English dubs.

Manami Numakura, Gen Satô, and Ayumu Murase are among the Japanese voice actors set to reprise their roles and portray a range of new characters in “Dr. Stone” Season 3. English voice actors Brandon McInnis, Felecia Angelle, and Brittany Lauda have all been on the show on a frequent basis. Season 3 appears to be sending the characters into new and uncharted territory (both physically and symbolically), so fans can expect to see new faces and hear new perspectives as the season unfolds.

Read More: The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Season 3 Plot of Dr. Stone

You might believe you’ve stumbled into a previously unpublished episode of “One Piece” when you watch the “Dr. Stone” Season 3 trailer, but rest assured that the tease was only signaling that Senku and his buddies will embark on a maritime adventure next. According to ComicBook.com, the “Age of Exploration” arc will be the next to be animated. This is when they build the magnificent ship Perseus and set sail around the planet, hoping to learn more about what caused humanity to turn to stone. The method leads to the creation of a slew of new breakthroughs that will aid them in their quest to return mankind to its former grandeur.

The manga has been running since 2017, and there are no plans to end it anytime soon. “So, as far as the finale is concerned, I’m not sure, and this isn’t necessarily relevant to the plot,” writer Riichiro Inagaki said during an interview with Anime News Network. Although we have a general idea of how the story will end, we’ve found ourselves taking three steps ahead and two steps back as we’ve proceeded through it… But I’m adamant about finishing it. But one thing is certain: I would never delay a project for the sake of the firm.”

Read More: Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

Dr. Stone Season 3 – Official Trailer