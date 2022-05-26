Doctor Stone Season 3 Release Date Updates: Will There Be A New Season?

The second season of Dr. Stone, an anime produced in Japan, came to an end on March 25 with the airing of the final episode. Dr. Stone’s season 3 premiere date has piqued the interest of fans worldwide. The second season of the Japanese anime series Dr. Stone ended on Thursday, March 25, with a bang in Japan. A manga series of the same name by TMS Entertainment inspired the development of Dr. Stone. Following a young genius, Dr. Stone tracks down Senku Ishigami, who plans to repopulate the Earth after being mysteriously frozen for 3,700 years. Find out more about Dr. Stone Season 3’s release date and where you can watch it by clicking here.

Dr. Stone Season 3’s Release Date Has yet To Be Announced.

As of this writing, the second season of “Dr. Stone” has yet to be released, but it is expected to arrive sometime in early 2021. Season 3 has yet to be given an official release date, but if history is any indication, it is likely to arrive in the spring or summer of 2022, depending on various factors. There is no word on when the upcoming episodes of “Dr. Stone” will be released, despite the teaser’s promise of an epic sea voyage.

People who live in the United States should be prepared to wait a little longer for new episodes to air when they do. Toonami airs the English dubs of the episodes after they air in Japan. Looper will keep you up to date on both release dates as soon as they become available.

Read More: Tomikawa Anime Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Dr. Stone’s Third-Season Cast?

Season 3 of “Dr. Stone” is likely to feature a mostly unchanged cast of voice actors. With Yûsuke Kobayashi (Food Wars) as Senku and Makoto Furukawa as Taiju in the Japanese dub, that should work out well enough Aaron Dismuke (“Fullmetal Alchemist”) provided the voice for Senku in the English dubs, while Ricco Fajardo provided the voice for Taiju (“Sky Wizard Academy”).



Manami Numakura, Gen Satô, and Ayumu Murase are among the other Japanese voice actors who could reprise their roles for “Dr. Stone” Season 3. Brandon McInnis, Felecia Angelle, and Brittany Lauda have all done recurring roles as English voice actors. Some new faces and new voices may be introduced in Season 3 because the characters are going into new, uncharted territory both literally and figuratively.

Read More: Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

Season 3 of Dr. Stone’s storyline?

In the “Dr. Stone” Season 3 trailer, you may have thought you’d stumbled across an episode of “One Piece,” but rest assured, the teaser was simply indicating that Senku and his comrades will be embarking on an oceanic adventure. Anime fans can expect to see the manga’s “Age of Exploration” arc adapted in the next season. After that, the Perseus expedition sets sail for a circumnavigation of the globe in an attempt to glean more information about what turned humanity into stone. En route, they come up with a slew of new innovations that help them get humanity back on course.

At this point, the manga has been running since 2017, and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. When speaking to Anime News Network about his work, writer Riichiro Inagaki said “For this reason and others, I’m not sure what will happen at the end of the story. Although we have a general idea of how the story will end, this journey has taken us three steps forward and two steps back at times, but I’m eager to see it through to the end. What I can guarantee is that I will not go over the allotted time for profit’s sake.”

The third season of “Dr. Stone” may not be the last, but we’re confident that fans will be able to look forward to more seasons to come.