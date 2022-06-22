Digimon Survive Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

This summer, Digimon Survive will finally be released. A tactical role-playing game inspired by the popular digital monster franchise from the 1990s and early 2000s will be released on July 29 after several delays over the years. Producer Kazumasa Habu announced the new release date in a video message. As an interlude in the narrative, Digimon Survive, a role-playing strategy game developed by Witchcraft and published by Bandai Namco, will feature tactical battles.

Agumon, one of the game’s most well-known enemies, makes a triumphant return. His name is (you know, the orange dinosaur-like creature!) Digimon Survive has finally arrived after a long wait. To commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the game was initially teased for release in 2018.

When it was first announced, it was expected to be released in 2019. It was then pushed back to 2020, and then a third time to 2021, before finally being released in 2019. Considering that it was originally scheduled for release in 2015, it was released in 2022 (after being postponed a total of four times). Even so, it’s better late than never.

Digimon Survive Set to Release Any Soon?

An update video from Bandai Namco shows Digimon Survive being released on July 29, 2022. The long-awaited digital news has finally arrived!

#DigimonSurvive producer Kazumasa Habu joins us with a message and a new update for the game.

Does a Digimon Survive Trailer Exist?

Since Bandai Namco first announced Digimon Survive, we’ve had a few excellent glimpses, including the announcement trailer and opening cutscene shown below. Afterward, we received a detailed development diary, which went over everything from the game’s characters and gameplay to the numerous monsters it features.

Digimon Survive has finally released a new trailer ahead of its full release in less than a month’s time.

A Switch Is Coming to Digimon Survive?

As of right now, Digimon Survive is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, Bandai Namco announced the game in 2018, so it’s possible that during the many delays, the game will switch to the more recent hardware. We won’t know for sure until we get more information, so for the time being, we can only go by the platforms that have been confirmed.

Until more information becomes available, there isn’t much we can say about Digimon Survive. Whilst you’re waiting, be sure to check out our Pokémon Unite guides, such as our Pokémon Unite Lucario build guide, for even more monster-fighting fun!

Explain to Me how The Digimon Survives.

Digimon Survive tells a unique story unrelated to any anime or video game, but there are some recurring themes that run through it. During summer camp, a group of students is participating in a historical studies activity when they come across Koromon. As Koromon digivolves, the group discovers that they’ve been transported to a new world and are surrounded by Digimon.

For the most part, Digimon Survive will be a darker, more adult-themed version of the series. “Since Digimon are described as half of one’s inner self, there are dark expressions that are not common in conventional Digimon works such as denying Digimon by refusing to face oneself or hurting Digimon as a manifestation of self-harm,” Habu said at the Digimon Con 2022.

Some of the descriptions may be upsetting to fans of the Digimon TV series or other Digimon works, so be aware of this in advance.” Gameplay footage for this RPG has already been made public, and it’s clear that it’s going to be something entirely different from anything else on the market.

Many people are eagerly anticipating the game’s release because of the intriguing new perspective it presents.

We can see that the players will compete against each other, and the characters will have levels. Increasing a character’s strength will require grinding through the game’s various stages.