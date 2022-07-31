Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Date: Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The 26-episode anime season’s first two episodes debuted on April 6, 2019. The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s US debut was slated for April 21st, 2021.

The second season of the anime series The Demon Slayer, which has 18 episodes, began airing on October 10, 2021. The first seven episodes introduced a whole new story while also modernizing the Mugen Train arc.

The Entertainment District Arc was introduced for the first time in the final 11 episodes of the second season, beginning with a one-hour special on December 5, 2021. Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 18 (Entertainment District Arc Episode 11), the final episode of the second season, was released on February 13, 2022.

Date of Release and Other Updates for Demon Slayer Season 4

Given the TV show’s widespread appeal, The Demon Slayer Season 4: Infinity Castle anime TV series was bound to happen. It is quite likely that the fourth season will be titled Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc given that the Swordsmith Village Arc served as the inspiration for the name of the Demon Slayer Season 3 anime.

The complete number of episodes for the anime series Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has not yet been disclosed. It is projected that the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc will be two seasons because it will be adapting more manga chapters than the first season, assuming that the short, nine-chapter Hashira Training Arc is used as the first three episodes.

A split-season anime version of Demon Slayer Season 4 Part 2 is also a possibility. The initial three anime TV seasons were directed by Haruo Sotozaki. For Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, it is therefore highly likely that he will return.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4’s release date will likely be in 2024 at the earliest, given that the animation studio has maintained a reasonably consistent release schedule over the past five years. But it’s feasible that a split-cour Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will probably be released in 2025 to allow for a fair production timetable.

The Cast of Demon Slayer Is Expected!

Let’s move on to the next stage now that we’ve discussed every scenario that could affect the release date of Demon Slayer Season 4. Who has voiced your favorite characters is revealed in this post:

Tanjiro Kamado, played by Natsuki Hanae

Yosuke Hashibira, played by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

As Zenitsu Agatsuma, Hiro Shimono

As Tanjiro Kamado, Zach Aguilar

Playing Nezuko Kamado is Akari Kito.

in her role as Nezuko Kamado

Zenit Agatsuma, played by Aleks Le

Kasugai Crow Doug Erholtz

As Inosuke Hashibira, Bryce Papenbrook

Season 3 of Demon Slayer’s Narrative

The Swordsmith Village Arc is officially the third season of Demon Slayer. Don’t worry—we won’t discuss spoilers for the source material here, but we think it will cover chapters 100–127 of the manga. This season will most likely consist of 12 episodes, give or take a few. The Entertainment District Arc spanned a similar age range from 70 to 99.

Tanjiro should visit Swordsmith Village to get a new weapon, barring any significant deviations. As luck would have it, an old weapon resides in the community. The Love and Mist Hashiras, as well as perhaps one or two Upper-Rank demons, are introduced in the plot, so it’s not all that simple.

On a bigger scale, the Entertainment District finale also gave us a hint about the direction the show will probably travel beyond Demon Slayer season 3. Tengen is not on the board, but he is still alive and well. He advised Iguro that Tanjiro should most likely take Hashira’s place. The Demon Slayers can then finally respond by attacking Muzan Kibutsuji, their main objective.

Season 4 trailer for Demon Slayer

Despite our expectations that Demon Slayer will return for a third season, a formal trailer has yet to be released. Season 3 won’t premiere until at least the spring of 2023 if our predictions come true.