Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date Sets for April 2023! Stunning Visuals from Trailer Teases Fans!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The manga was eventually turned into a 26-episode anime television series by Ufotable, which aired from April to September 2019. After then, the anime series’ second season, which had 18 episodes, ran from October 2021 to February 2022.

Since its been almost a year since the second season of the series was aired, a lot of people are curious to know about its third season, thus we have collected the most precise information regarding its release date, cast, plot details, and a lot more, so keep reading to know…

Demon Slayer 3 Release Date

The release date for Demon Slayer season 3 is set for April 2023. Surprisingly, the confirmed release date of the season has not been announced as of December 2022, but in the next weeks, it will be made known to the public. Following a tweet that read, “#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village – World Tour coming in 2023 with premiere event in Los Angeles on February 18th and theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on March 3rd,” the show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the show to its followers.

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour coming in 2023 with premiere event in Los Angeles on February 18th and theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on March 3rd! #DemonSlayerWorldTour pic.twitter.com/HaEzD7Ypsh — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2022

Cast

The majority of the actors from the first and second seasons are returning. Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, who were both introduced in episode 21 of season one, will be the two main additions.

With that in mind, below are the Japanese and English voice performers for all of Demon Slayer’s main characters:

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar (English)

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô / Abby Trott (English)

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le (English)

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki / Greg Chun (English)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa / Matthew Mercer (English)

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland (English)

Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi / Griffin Burns (English)

Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho – Ai Kayano / Bridget Hoffman (English)

Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri – Reina Ueda / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Key members of the production team will also return, including the head of the original plot Koyoharu Gotoge, director Haruo Sotozaki, and character designer Akira Matsushima.

The Plot of Demon Slayer Season 3

The third season of Demon Slayer’s plot will focus on the Swordsmith Village arc, as was previously rumored based on the Crunchyroll teaser. According to FuThat, the upcoming anime episode will cover chapters 100 to 127 of the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, the source material for the TV show.

In the Demon Slayer manga, the Entertainment District arc, which was a part of season 2, is immediately followed by the Swordsmith Village arc.

For those who are unfamiliar with the previous chapter of the anime, Further Tanjiro, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, and the other six members of the Twelve Kizuki—the demonic twins Gyutaro and Daki—were beheaded at the end of Demon Slayer’s previous season, making history.

The Demon Slayer gang not only shook the uppermost levels of the demon king Muzan Kibutsuji’s inner circle, which had been unshakeable for aeons, but Tanjiro also broke his trusted demon-slaying sword during the epic battle.

According to the video, Tanjiro and his companions will also be traveling with the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. So perhaps, with the aid of the knowledgeable Demon Slayers, all of our heroes will survive their escape from the Swordsmith Village.

Is there a Trailer for Demon Slayer season 3?

The great news is that a trailer for the third season of Demon Slayer has been released. Crunchyroll released a clip in April 2022 to promote the upcoming arc of the series, which was titled Swordsmith Village.