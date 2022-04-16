Demon Slayer Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Demon Slayer Season 2 is one of the shows set to launch in 2021 that has yet to be announced. Demon Slayer Season 2 is still scheduled for release in 2021, along with a few other anime series. However, it is unclear whether this would occur during the summer or fall of 2021.

The latest news about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc’s planned adaptation. The official Demon Slayer anime Twitter account just announced that on July 12th, 2021 JST, a special announcement will be made. The main focus will be on the future arc of the anime, and it will feature Tanjiro’s voice actor alongside Tengen Uzui (The Sound Hashira).

Crunchyroll also announced the launch of their own website and revealed that Aniplex’s official YouTube channel and ABEMA TV would be used to make the special announcement.

It’s been a while since the anime’s first season finished, and the official announcement for the second season confirmed a 2021 premiere date. As a result, the anime is extremely likely to be released this year. The impending special announcement will most likely provide all of the specifics concerning Demon Slayer Season 2’s launch, including when it will air and for how long.

Demon Slayer Season 2 – Official Trailer

More information regarding the anime’s PV and more graphics were provided in the first season’s announcement. The official trailer for the forthcoming entertainment District Arc was released by Aniplex, although it was more of a teaser than anything else because there were few specifics provided.

Related – Love All Play – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Special announcement for Demon Slayer Season 2

The upcoming anime has already revealed a crucial visual, so all we have to do now is wait for the special announcement to see what fresh details it will provide. The anime will return in 2021, according to the previously leaked sound hashira.

From 7 p.m. JST on Tuesday, July 13th, the official notification stated. Aniplex YouTube Channel and ABEMA TV will broadcast a special program called “Kimesu no Yaiba TV new Information Announcement Special.” The presentation will include the most recent information about the anime.

From April to September 2019, Ufotabe created the first season of Demon Slayer, which lasted 26 episodes and was followed by a sequel film. Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Infinite Train, which was eventually released in October 2020, drew a large number of admirers and set a new record for the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

The anime is based on the same-named manga series that lasted from February 2016 to May 2020. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the manga, which ended up being 23 volumes long. On their separate internet platforms, Viz Media and Manga Plus published English translations of the manga. The manga’s popularity is continuously growing, with over 150 million copies sold in total, including digital versions, as of February 2021. The anime series has gotten positive reviews from critics and fans alike, as well as multiple awards, and is often regarded as the best anime of the decade.

Related – Overlord Season 4 – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Tanjiro’s family was massacred, and his younger sister, Nezuko, was turned into a demon, according to the franchise. Tanjiro longed to be a Demon Slayer so that he could chase down the demon that murdered his family, and now we eagerly await the manga translation of the manga’s second arc.

The introduction of the new season has piqued the interest of fans, making Demon Slayer Season 2 one of the year’s most anticipated anime. We know there are plenty of other great concerts to see this year, so this one will undoubtedly be at the top of the list. Most people are as thrilled about Bleach’s upcoming anime adaptation as they are about this. As a result, we anticipate additional progress in that area.

Read our Fall 2021 Anime list for a complete list of every upcoming anime.

Check out Wikipedia to know more!