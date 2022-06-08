Demon Slayer Characters: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime of the previous few decades, and for lots of excellent reasons. Its tale follows the main protagonist Tanjiro, who, after losing everything, sets off on a mission to become one of the best Demon Slayers in hopes of gaining his sister’s humanity back and exacting revenge on the demon who shattered his life.

Becoming a successful Demon Slayer seems to be an act of bravery in itself, but it’s more than that. Being brave is not as easy as one may imagine, especially when being constantly presented with demons and life-threatening situations. Bravery isn’t reserved for slayers either. It takes a certain kind of demon to desire to measure up against the Slayers Corps.

Updated May 5, 2022, by Jessica Faith: With the second season over and ready to watch on Crunchyroll, there are many new Demon Slayer characters introduced to fans of the series. Many of these new entrants have exhibited extraordinary bravery in the face of death and danger and deserved to be ranked among the bravest Demon Slayer characters.

Usui’s Wives: Hinatsuru, Makio & Suma

When Uzui, the Sound Hashira, was assigned with locating the demon who hid in the Entertainment District in the second season of Demon Slayer, he enlisted his wives to aid him. His wife intentionally put their lives in peril by joining different houses and working as spies.

When Uzui was in danger, Hinatsuru continuously placed herself in harm’s path to save him, while Makio and Suma helped Inosuke against Daki. As ladies with no remarkable skills, it was astonishingly daring of them to battle alongside the demon slayers and put their lives at risk.

Nezuko Kamado

Fans watch Nezuko, Tanjiro’s little sister, perform heroically right from the first episode of the series. Once changed into a demon, she fought against her newfound instinct to kill her brother, and instead shielded him from the water Hashira, Tomioka. It didn’t matter to her that the person she attacked was a Hashira. Even if she didn’t know what that meant at the time, she wouldn’t have backed down. Nezuko is always safeguarding those she cares about throughout the anime. She even goes as far as slaying demons, those who are purportedly her kind, to save the lives of innocents.

Read More: Spirit Chronicles Anime Season 2: Everything We Know So Far !

Inosuke Hashibara

This Demon Slayer never hesitates to run into a fight anytime he feels a demon close. Although it takes a lot of guts to battle demons, he acts on instinct and recklessness, which throws him into problems. However, he always manages to live with the support of his companions.

One episode where Inosuke’s bravery shines the greatest is in the Natagumo Mountain Arc of season 1, where he fought against the Father Spider Demon. The fight against the spider demon was hard, but with the help of Giyu, the slayers manages to win.

Read More: Kakegurui Anime Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Giyu Tomioka

Giyu is the first Hashira to meet Tanjiro and Nezuko in the first episode. He immediately tries to get rid of Nezuko, but as soon as he discovers that she isn’t threatening, he lets her life. Protecting a demon is against the norms of the Slayers Corps, yet this Kuudere is brave enough to ignore those regulations and trust his instincts.

This isn’t the only time that Giyu Tomioka has demonstrated that he is one of the bravest characters in this series. He battles and kills not only the Father Spider Demon but Lower Rank Five, Rui with his Water Breathing Techniques.

Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi is the Wind Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, whom Tanjiro encounters in episode 22 of the Shonen series. Tanjiro faces a trial for shielding Nezuko and must prove she is harmless. However, Sanemi’s hatred and experience with demons lead him to know better.

To show his fellow slayers the actual nature of demons, he bravely cuts himself to provoke Nezuko into attacking. Going to such an extent to establish a point isn’t something everyone would normally do, which is why Sanemi’s boldness is amazing in this circumstance.

Read More: Yona of The Dawn Anime Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Tamayo

Tamayo is a demon, but like like Nezuko, she doesn’t hurt humans. While she was been a fearsome demon, she has put to stop the violence done to innocents and opted to spend her energies learning everything she could uncover on demons and their change instead.

As a doctor, she caters to the injured, regardless of what they are (human or demon), and she has made it her life’s purpose to avenge her family slaughtered by Muzan. It takes a lot of daring for a demon to join with humanity and find a means to destroy the all-powerful Muzan. She even teams up with Tanjiro, Muzan’s enemy.

Read More: Ouran Highschool Host Club Season 2 Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Tanjiro Kamado

In Episode 4 of The First Season, Tanjiro Has Made It the Final Selection to Become a Demon Slayer. as He Travels the Forest, He Discovers Another Demon Slayer Being Hunted by A Gigantic Demon Known as The Hand Demon. He Stops in Dread for A Minute, but His Bravery and Courage Push Him to Save the Slayer and Release the Souls of The Countless Slayers Who Perished Fighting the Demon Years Before, Like Sabito and Makomo.

In the Second Season, when All Looked Lost and Tanjiro Was the Only One Left to Fight Against Gyutaro, He Never Lost Hope. Through His Bravery, He Managed to Stall the Demon Long Enough to Land an Ultimate Hit and For Uzui to Arrive to His Help. the Trio Finally Murdered Him After a Long and Emotionally-Packed Fight. Tanjiro Continuously Displays that He’s All About Fighting for What Is Right, and Protecting His Friends and Family from Monsters. His Bravery Is What Has Brought Him This Far in The Story and He Is Definitely an Inspiring Deredere Character for Many Fans.