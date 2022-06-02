Demon King Academy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know so Far!

The first season of ‘The Misfit of Demon King’ concluded on September 26, 2020, and now fans are eagerly awaiting the release of a second. One of the most popular action-fantasy anime series is ‘The Misfit of Demon King,’ which is produced by Aniplex and Kadokawa. Based on Shu’s and Yoshinori Shizuma’s Japanese light novel series, which was written and illustrated by Shu.

Reincarnated 2000 years into the present day, a demon lord known as “The Misfit of Demon King” is depicted in “The Misfit of Demon King.” There appeared to be a definite ending to the first season of the anime. However, the story does not end there, and fans should be pleased.

Will There Be ‘Demon King Academy Season 2

Yes! There will be a second season of “The Misfit of Demon King” Teaser trailers for the upcoming Japanese-language season were released exclusively on Aniplex’s YouTube channel on March 20, 2021. You can see the trailer at the bottom of this article.

When will the second season of ‘The Misfits of Demon King’ be released?

Despite the fact that season 2 has already been confirmed, no date has been set for its release. Season 1 was announced in October 2019. After the pandemic delayed its release by a year, it was released on 22 July 2020. ( Friday ) Season 2 could arrive as early as 2022 if the second season follows the same schedule.

We don’t know when ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ season 2 will premiere, but we do know that it will be a split-cour season. There will be a longer break between the first and second halves of the season to coincide with the Japanese broadcast schedule.

Season 2 of ‘Demon King Academy Season 2

Even the gods couldn’t stop the Demon Lord Anos Voldigoad two thousand years ago. Anos has grown weary of fighting for countless millennia. He was ready to see the world in harmony once again. Eventually, he comes to terms with the hero of humanity, Kanon, and the two agree to a truce. It is for the greater good that he gives up his own life and returns 2,000 years later. The Demon King Academy is also established this time around.

But his magical abilities have deteriorated over time. Because of this, the Demon King Academy did not recognize Anos’ true strength when they accepted him as a student. Misfit: He is labeled as such.

In the first season, Anos learns a lot about the modern world through his travels. The former Demon Lord is surprised by the fact that no one remembers him. Jerga (Akio Ootsuka) leads a human conspiracy to betray Kanon after the death of Anos some 2000 years ago. Demon hating was a tradition that they wanted to carry on. He then reincarnates himself in order to join forces with Anos to defeat the true antagonist of the story, Jerga.

Because of Jerga’s defeat at the end of season one, all races can now live in peace. No matter how happy it makes you feel, there’s still a lot more to explore in season two. Still, there are seven books left in the light novel series.

As expected, volume 4 of the LN series will be adapted for the second season, which sees Anos once again being named the Demon Lord. However, the Demon Academy will soon be infiltrated by new foes.

Cast for Season 2 of ‘Demon King Academy Season 2

Season 2 of “The Misfits of Demon King” will feature new faces in the cast.

Anos Voldigoad will have a new voice actor in the anime’s December 2021 announcement. After voicing the character in season one, Tatsuhisa Suzuki has returned to voice him in season two. Yuichiro Umehara has been confirmed as Suzuki’s replacement for the lead role, following Suzuki’s leave of absence.

It’s not the first time Umehara has had a role in a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean movie. He has also appeared in Black Clover, Mars, and the Goblin Slayer.

So far, he is the only cast member who has been confirmed for the upcoming second season. We can expect more information in the near future.