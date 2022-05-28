Deatte 5-Byou De Battle Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

One of the most eagerly awaited anime sequels is Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2. Fans are eagerly anticipating the show’s second season, especially in light of recent renewal rumors. It has only been a few months since the end of the first season of the anime, but there is already a lot of interest in the second one. So, when can we expect a new season of the show? Everything you need to know is here.

A supernatural-action anime based on the manga Battle Game in 5 Seconds (Deatte 5-you de Battle), also known as “Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting,” by Saizo Harawata and Kashiwa Miyako. This animated series was produced by Studio SynergySP and Vega Entertainment in collaboration and aired on various Japanese networks from July 13, 2021, to September 28, 2021. Outside of Japan, Crunchyroll and Netflix broadcast the anime, which was well-received by viewers for its engrossing storyline and well-developed characters.

Season 2 of Battle Game in 5 Seconds Is Coming?

Many Internet sources claim that Battle Game in 5 Seconds will return for a second season for the show’s fans. We’ll see a new battle in Tokyo and a new team in the upcoming season. Every one of their friends is going to turn against each other in the season while Yuuri and Akira are going to team up in the TV series.

It’ll be interesting to see how she fares in the upcoming season, given that she’s still a character. There is no way for them to return to their old home as the series’ main villains.



Because D5PPROJECT is still working on the project, fans can expect Season 2 to be released early next year. We’ll keep you informed as new information about the series becomes available. It’s been a while since the official website went live, but news about the show has been trickling in ever since. The second season of Battle Game in 5 Seconds has yet to be announced. However, no one from either Studio SynergySP or Vega Entertainment, or Shogakukan has yet to announce a second season of the anime. Renewing an anime series for a new season can take a long time. But it is possible to predict whether the show will return for a new season based on a few key variables. These are the factors:

Read More: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 Part 2 Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

Season 2 of “battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting” Will Have Enough Material?

We’re still working our way through the Shogakukan’s MangaOne magazine’s ongoing original manga by Saizo Harawata and artist Kashiwa Miyako.

As of August 2015, there have been 17 volumes released in the series. There are still 10 volumes of content to adapt after the first season of anime finished adapting the first seven volumes up to chapter 63.

Read More: Misfit of Demon King Academy S2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far!

Expected Release Date: Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2

As for the official release date, you can wait until June 2022 to get your hands on the season. As far as I know, the official announcement will be made on the Internet. In order to find out where you can watch this fantastic show, click here.

Crunchyroll and ANIPLUS are the most popular platforms for series, and if you don’t live in Japan, VRV & Anime Digital Network is the place for you to watch this series, which is available on both of these platforms.

Read More: Shadows House Season 2 Release Date, Characters & Trailer: latest update 2022

Plot

The upcoming Battle season can be gleaned from a 5-second review of the previous season’s storyline. At the end of season 1, we can expect to see a mix of returning and new characters at the beginning of season 2.

It’s safe to say that the Red team is no longer a danger now that all of season one’s villains have been eliminated. Anime fans can expect new faces and foes in the upcoming fourth season.

Read More: Wandering Witch Season 2 Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

About

Battle of 5 Seconds seasons 1 ended on September 28, 2021, with the final taking place on September 29, 2021..

SynergySP, Vega Entertainment, Studio A-Cat, and others provided the animation for the series, which was directed by Meigo Naito and Nobuyoshi Arai.