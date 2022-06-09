Death Note Sequel Anime Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

After 15 years, ‘Death Note’ is still one of the most popular and successful anime ever made. Death Note is an adaptation of a manga series written and illustrated by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata called “Death Note.” It was originally shown in Japan in October 2006 and aired through June 2007 with 37 episodes. On MyAnimeList, the anime received an astonishing 8.63/10 rating out of 2,191,877 votes.

Fans have been waiting impatiently for the anime’s second season for a long time. As a result, it is unclear whether or not the hit anime will be renewed. Do we have a concrete answer yet? Let’s find out what’s going on.

The second season of ‘Death Note’ will be released in the near future.

Unfortunately, a release date for the upcoming second season of the anime ‘Death Note‘ has yet to be announced. We’ll keep an eye out for any additional information and be sure to update this post as it comes in.

Season 2 of ‘Death Note’ Could Have What?

Season 2 of ‘Death Note’ has not yet been confirmed. Until the official announcement is made, we won’t know what the story is about. Our best bet is that ‘Death Note: Special One Shot’ will be used in season two. we can expect a time shift and a totally different antagonist in season 2 in the event that that occurs

One of Ryuk’s Shinigami gave Light Yagami a notebook called the “Death Note” when Yagami became bored in the Shinigami world.

“Death Note” allows Light to kill one criminal at a time by writing their names in a book, and so he resolves to utilize it as a means of eliminating evil.

‘Death Note: Special One-Shot,’ a fresh piece of potential season 2 source material, depicts Ryuk’s return to the human world. Minoru Tanaka, who is as smart as Light in middle school, accepts the ‘Death Note’ from him. Ten years after the Kira tragedy, the world has put in place a number of additional safeguards. In the following paragraphs, you’ll find the synopsis:

Predictions for the ‘Death Note’ Season 2 cast

Without Ryuk, the clever initial owner of ‘Death Note,’ the manga would not exist. We may expect to see him again in a new season of ‘Death Note,’ as he is the main character.

The ‘Death Note’ anime series has completed Light’s story. As a result, he’s unlikely to show up again. Second-season adaptations of Death Note: Special One-Shot are expected to feature Minoru Tanaka as the main character.

Do you want a second season of ‘Death Note’? Please share your thoughts in the section below.

The Death Note Prequel Isn’t Out There.

A prequel novel to “Death Note” was written by Nisio Isin and Tsugumi Ohba, the author of the manga. ‘Death Note: Another Note: The Los Angeles BB Murder Cases’ is the title of the novel.

“Mello,” tells the story of his time working with the “famous detective and FBI agent Naomi Misora to stop a serial killer” in this novel.

There’s a chance this will be turned into an anime series, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Is There a Second Season of ‘Death Note’ in the Works?

Since the original ‘Death Note’ anime debuted, we’ve been eagerly awaiting a follow-up. As far as we know, Death Note 2 is already in the works. Since no official announcement has been made about a second season, we can’t say for sure whether or not it’s going to happen.

Madhouse’s failure to produce a sequel despite the series’ immense popularity may have you scratching your head. One of the biggest reasons is that there isn’t enough information out there. A total of 12 tanks on volumes collect the manga that serves as the basis for the show. In the anime version, the source material has already been exhausted.

It’s not all bad news for supporters, either.

Death Note: Special One-Shot, written by Ohba and drawn by Obata, will be released in February 2020. It was 10 years after the events of Kira that the standalone took place and provided an entirely different narrative for the Death Note series. There is a chance that it could be used as a basis for a follow-up anime.