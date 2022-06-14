Cyberpunk Edgerunners Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new trailer for Trigger’s next anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, as part of the streaming service’s continuing Netflix Geeked Week event. Streaming services Netflix and Hulu will premiere the series in September 2022.

In Night City, a futuristic metropolis fascinated with body modification technology, a street kid is striving to survive in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a 10-episode standalone anime based on CD Projekt Red’s 2020 action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077. Without other options, the young man decides to become an “edge runner,” or cyberpunk, a hired gun willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done for the right price and in a timely manner.

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Promare) will direct and Yoh Yoshinari will design the characters for this anime, which was first planned for release in 2020. (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal). At the time of the anime’s announcement, Imaishi noted, “I’ve always admired the cyberpunk genre but always found it impossible to create as a unique work. For this reason, working with CD Projekt Red on this project is so exciting for me.

Edgerunners’ Release Date Has Been Announced.

CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger, the Japanese animation studio behind Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and Darling in the Franxx, worked together to develop the show.

Story of The Edgerunners in Cyberpunk

Watch the Trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: The Edgerunners

