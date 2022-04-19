Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More in 2022!

The anime “Classroom of the Elite” is based on manga and light novels of the same name. “Classroom of the Elite,” based on author Shgo Kinugasa’s light novel series, depicts the life of a group of high school students in Japan’s most renowned academic institution’s lowest-ranking class (via Anime News Network).

Kiyotaka Ayanokji, the protagonist, is a secret super-genius who placed himself in the lowest ranks of the school for an unexplained cause. Soon after starting school, Kiyotaka discovers that the school’s academic achievements are more about sabotage than education, prompting him to protect himself and his companions as they progress through the ranks.

The original light novel was released in 2015, but it was quickly followed by manga and anime adaptations, the latter of which premiered in 2017. “Classroom of the Elite” was unable to fully adapt its source material, as is often the case with anime adaptations. As a result, fans are still anticipating the start of Season 2. Despite the fact that it appears doubtful at this stage, the show’s creators have failed to officially end the series, leaving the door open for a possible continuation.

While this leaves little information about Season 2 of “Classroom of the Elite,” there is still plenty to say about the show’s plot, actors, and possible release date. So far, we’ve learned the following.

When will the second season of Classroom of the Elite air?

Even after four years, it appears that the show’s animators (Studio Lerche) and licensors (Funimation and Crunchyroll) have opted to keep steadfastly mute about the show’s second season. Neither party has chosen to make an announcement, thus it’s logical to believe that Season 2 of “Classroom of the Elite” will never happen. Despite this, the fact that there has been no comment on the matter at all gives followers optimism.

If Lerche or the show’s licensors do decide to release another season of “Classroom of the Elite,” it could take a year (or more) before the show is actually released. According to a different article published by Anime News Network, Lerche’s previous project, “Assassination Classroom,” was unveiled in April 2015. The season didn’t premiere until January 2016, therefore “Classroom of the Elite” could take just as long, if not longer, to finish.

Who are the people who appear in Classroom of the Elite?

Without a solid cast of characters, no anime would be complete, and “Classroom of the Elite” is no exception. In addition to the protagonist Kiyotaka Ayanokji, who is voiced by Shouya Chiba in Japanese and Justin Briner in English (through Myanimelist), “Classroom of the Elite” includes a cast of supporting characters.

Suzune Horikita (Akari Kitou/Felecia Angelle), another soft-spoken but clever student who falls into the academy’s lowest levels and instantly befriends Kiyotaka, is the most prominent of these. Kikyou Kushida (Yurika Kubo/Sarah Wiedenheft), a popular Suzune and Kiyotaka classmate who aspires to befriend all of her academic peers, particularly Suzune, joins them.

While many fans will be content to watch “Classroom of the Elite” in its original Japanese version, others who favor dubs will be pleased to learn that the English dub for this show has traditionally been released in parallel with the Japanese version. Fans may probably anticipate this to continue if Season 2 of “Classroom of the Elite” is ever released. Overall, critics lauded the English dub for the first season, particularly Justin Briner’s performance as Kiyotaka (via Anime News Network).

What is the plot of the second season of Classroom of the Elite?

Kiyotaka wins the school’s “Lord of the Flies-style” survival exam by correctly predicting the identity of each class’ leaders at the end of the first season of “Classroom of the Elite.” However, after his success, he discovers that his father has been actively working to expel him from school. Naturally, this links into Kiyotaka’s underlying reason for enrolling at the institution in the first place. Whatever the case may be, Kiyotaka chooses to continue his studies there.

If the first season is any indication, “Classroom of the Elite” Season 2 will keep mainly true to the manga and light novel sources. The show’s source literature, like many other anime adaptations, is light years ahead of the anime in terms of plot development, giving Lerche plenty of fodder. The goal of Kiyotaka’s attendance at this cutthroat school is still unknown to the audience. Furthermore, he has yet to completely ascend the academic ladder in his class, and it is unclear how his father’s influence will affect this ambition. These are all plot lines that Lerche will almost certainly pursue if “Classroom of the Elite” Season 2 is ever completed.

