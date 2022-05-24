Chainsaw Man Anime Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Tatsuki Fujimoto wrote and illustrated the Japanese manga series Chainsaw Man. It ran from December 2018 to December 2020 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, with each of the eleven tank volumes containing all of the stories. It tells the story of Denji, a poor young man who strikes a bargain with Pochita, a dog-like devil. Poche and Denji fuse, and Poche gain the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. Denji eventually joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency tasked with combating devils who pose a threat to the world.

First, a second part of the manga will be serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. It will begin in the third quarter of 2022. If you live in North America and want to read manga in English, Viz Media has a print and digital license for it. Shueisha’s Manga Plus website also has it available. MAPPA is producing an anime TV show that will premiere in 2022.

The manga was still in print in December 2021, with more than 12 million copies sold. The 66th Shogakukan Manga Award for Best Manga in 2021 was followed by the Harvey Awards for Best Manga in 2022. The critics have generally praised Chainsaw Man. They praised the story’s storytelling and characters, and they paid special attention to the story’s violent scenes.’

Release Date of Chainsaw Man Anime:

On June 14, 2022, a trailer for Chainsaw Man was released, featuring some of the best animations. People who work for the anime studio MAPPA have a history of overworking their employees and not giving them enough time to rest, which has an impact on the anime’s production. This time, the crew should have more time to devote to Chainsaw Man, allowing them to keep their schedules flexible and produce the best film possible.

Chainsaw Man, as far as I know, is in good hands. Fans have yet to learn when Chainsaw Man will be released. However, the fact that it will be released in 2022 is enough to get people excited.

As we get closer to Spring, fans will hopefully learn more about Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation. Many anime and manga fans are looking forward to seeing Chainsaw Man on the big screen later this year. The anime has a lot of hype surrounding it.

In Chainsaw Man, who are the main characters?

The show’s main character is Denji. He is a devil hunter who is given a second chance at life when he takes on the identity of the Chainsaw Man. Denji must be a human-demon hybrid in order to survive. Poche, his faithful devil dog, comes to his aid.

Maxima’s boss is The Chainsaw Man, and Aki Hayakawa is her subordinate. Her people are influential. Maxima has two horns that stand out.

Is Chainsaw Man going to be available on Netflix or Crunchyroll?

Which western TV station will be able to stream Chainsaw Man is still unknown. You can watch previous episodes of MAPPA on Crunchyroll. Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen were both streamed there.

However, a recent rumor suggested that Chainsaw Man might end up on Netflix. This is a question we’re unlikely to get an answer to before the show even airs. We’re also not likely to get a response until the release date is set.

Why is a Chainsaw Man Part 2 anime required?

The story for the Chainsaw Man anime TV show will be based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga. Chainsaw Man Part 1 was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2020 to December 2020, with 97 chapters collected into 11 volumes.

The release date for Part 2 of the Chainsaw Man manga has been set for Summer 2022. It will depict Denji attending school. The manga series will be moved from Weekly Shonen Jump to Shueisha’s Shonen Jump Plus online digital magazine in the second part.

The Chainsaw Man Part 1 manga is being published by VIZ Media in the United States and other English-speaking countries. The English translation of the Chainsaw Man manga will catch up with Volume 11 on June 7, 2022. Because none of the story arcs in the Chainsaw Man Part 1 manga’s 97 chapters have a satisfactory ending, two courses (roughly 24-26 episodes) appear to be required to complete the anime’s first season without leaving viewers hanging.

Some manga fans may argue that the story pacing is too fast. However, the Chainsaw Man anime, with two courses, would still be better than Studio MAPPA’s first adaptation of The God of Highschool anime, which crammed 112 chapters into only 13 episodes.