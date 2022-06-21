Bella Thorne, Judah Lewis, and Others Star in “The Babysitter Cast: Killer Queen”.

Hari Tokeino’s manga Gakuen Babysitters, which inspired the anime, has unveiled the cast members.

Kotaro Nishiyama and Nozomi Furuki voice Ryuichi and Kotaro, respectively, in the anime. Both Hayato and Taka Kamitani, Ryuichi’s fellow classmates, are voiced by the talented Yuichiro Umehara and Yuko Sanpei, respectively.

In addition, they have announced that the official website and Twitter account will go live at 20:00 GMT on 24 July (JST).

For those looking for a heartfelt comedy, Gakuen Babies is the film for you. The parents of Ryuichi and Kotaro are killed when their plane crashes, and Ryuichi, who is in high school, is left to care for Kotaro, who is only a toddler. Having to work in a private nursery is a condition of moving in together. In Hakusensha’s LaLa, it is currently being serialized. There have been fourteen volumes released so far.

Starring Judah Lewis as Cole Johnson

The Babysitter: Killer Queen will feature Judah Lewis as Cole Johnson. Because no one believes him about what happened in the previous film, he will be shown surviving his high school years. The blood cult group will try to stop Cole and his friends from having a good time on a weekend night out. He’ll be attracted to Melanie in some way.

Allison Is Played by Bella Thorne.

To bring Allison back to life, Bella Thorne has been cast in the role. She was a cheerleader and a member of the blood cult group that died in the first film. Due to Bee’s absence from the film, Allison appears to have taken over as the group’s captain.

Sonya, Played by Hana Mae Lee, Is a Sympathetic Character.

It will be Hana Mae Lee’s return as Sonya in the Babysitter: Killer Queen cast. One of the blood cult’s members is this woman. Throughout the film, she will be on the lookout for violence.

Amell’s Character, Maxim, Is Played by Robbie Amell

Babysitter Killer Queen’s cast includes the blood cult group’s hunk, Max, who returns from the dead. Robbie Amell plays the lead role. As a result, he’ll go on a killing spree to carry out the devil’s will.

Andre Bachelor’s John

The Babysitter Killer Queen cast will welcome Andrew Bachelor back as John. Although he is the group’s comic relief, he is just as responsible for the blood cult’s violence. This movie is said to feature a significant increase in his on-screen time.

Emily Alyn Lind Portrays Melanie

Neighbor and potential love interest to Cole Johnson, Melanie This time around, Emily Alyn Lind will reprise her role as the character, but for a longer time. Cole is taken on a weekend lake trip by her, where the blood cult group arrives.

In addition to Leslie Bibb and Ken Marino, the cast of The Babysitter: Killer Queen includes the Johnson family. As Phoebe, Jenna Ortega will portray a bright and outgoing character.

Maximilian Acevedo, Chris Wylde, Amber Pauline Magdesyan, Juilocesar Chaves, and Ashley Heim will also appear in the movie. No confirmation has been made that Samara Weaving will appear as Bee, but it’s possible.

