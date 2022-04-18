Bofuri Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022!

Every gamer fantasizes about the day when developers build a true virtual reality experience. Unfortunately, this technology does not exist right now, but fiction exists that examines what life might be like if it did. If that’s your thing, there’s a good chance there’s an anime out there that’ll appeal to you.

This premise is used in a lot of anime (such as “Log Horizon” and “Sword Art Online”). None, though, have the same distinct personality or tone as “Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense.” “Bofuri” is all about experiencing an MMORPG in a genuine VR setting, just like its aforementioned genre relatives. While shows like “Sword Art Online” focus on the experiences of serious gamers, “Bofuri” is about a cutesy newbie who manages to become one of the most powerful players in the fictional VRMMORPG NewWorld Online.

According to Anime News Network, creator Yuumikan first published the series as an independent online novel in 2016. The series quickly gained traction, leading to the light book, manga, and (most recently) anime adaptations. The first season of the show ended in 2020, but a second season was confirmed shortly thereafter. Here’s all we know about Season 2 of “Bofuri.”

When is Season 2 of Bofuri coming out?

Season 2 of “Bofuri” has been confirmed, and it will be released soon. Season 1 ended on a high note for the show’s creators, Silver Link, who announced that Season 2 will premiere in 2022. To put it mildly, this is a welcome surprise. It’s not every day that a brand-new anime gets revived for a second season. Often, there is a period of no announcements, leaving fans to mourn in the dark about the future of their favorite show. Fortunately, “Bofuri” isn’t one of them.

However, this isn’t to suggest the position is without risk. Season 2 was announced in the middle of the COVID-19 epidemic when even the most popular shows were experiencing major delays. Nobody knows if the epidemic influenced the development of Season 2 of “Bofuri” yet. Silver Link’s lack of response to the situation, on the other hand, is a good sign that everything is on track.

Who will be a part of the cast of Bofuri Season 2?

The power of “Bofuri” derives from its characters, despite the fact that there is lots of action. While our protagonist, Kaede Honjou (called Maple in the game), manages to overcome herself, the show is more about her making friends and having fun in the game than it is about her overcoming its hurdles. She begins by simply playing with a close buddy from school and progresses to guild leader and active participant in the RPG’s larger community.

To sell its premise, a show with such a superb cast is required. “Bofuri” isn’t shabby in this aspect. Furthermore, given the show’s key actors are expected to return to their respective roles once released, the chances are good that it will remain that way. As a result, Kaede Hondo and Megan Shipman, the two primary females behind Maple, will be in charge of the majority of the action.

Nonetheless, the supporting cast should not be overlooked. As a result, the actors who play the primary members of Maple Tree’s guild will almost certainly reprise their roles in both the Japanese and English dubs — the latter of which has already been streamed alongside the original through Funimation (via Anime News Network). With that in mind, important characters like Sally (Ruriko Noguchi/Jad Saxton), Koromu (Noriyaki Sugiyama/Anthony Bowling), and Kanade (Satomi Arai/Brittney Karbowski) will almost certainly return in Season 2 of “Bofuri.”

What is the plot of Season 2 of Bofuri?

Maple Tree is one of the remaining teams standing in NewWorld Online’s latest community event in the season finale of “Bofuri” Season 1. Maple Tree’s limits are tested in an epic clash when they face off against their biggest adversaries, team Holy Sword. It comes down to Maple and Payne in the end, though. Despite the fact that Payne managed to drag Maple to the brink of death, the walking fortress still has an ace in her sleeve in the shape of Atrocity.

Maple Tree helps dispatch the remaining formidable guild with her latest OP ability, ensuring a victory for another team (the Flame Emperors) and securing Maple Tree a respectable third place. The event is over, and Maple invites everyone to a celebration, including her adversaries.

While the anime hasn’t disclosed what’s next for Maple and her companions, we do know that Silver Link has a lot of material to work with. Despite significant variations between the anime, manga, and original novels, “Bofuri” sticks to its canon in all three. Furthermore, all other adaptations of the plot are far further advanced, with the anime’s first season-ending at Volume 4 of the 12 volumes of the light novel.