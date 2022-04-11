Blue Lock – All You Need to Know in 2022

With the start of a new year comes a slew of new anime, and 2022 is no exception. There will undoubtedly be new episodes to watch, whether it’s a new installment in a long-running series like “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” or an old, well-loved manga from the 1990s receiving the screen treatment, such as “Uzumaki.” Of course, new anime adaptations of recent successful mangas will be available, including “Blue Lock,” an exciting addition to the sports genre of anime.

“Blue Lock,” written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, was first published in August 2018 and is still in production today (Kodansha). The plot takes place in a parallel universe in which the Japanese soccer team’s poor performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup prompts the establishment of a massive program to uncover the country’s best young striker.

Blue Lock – Official Trailer (HD)

The manga is extremely popular, and it even won the Kodansha Manga Award for shnen in 2021. (Anime News Network).

When will Blue Lock Season 1 be available to buy?

The anime “Blue Lock” has been slowly progressing through the stages of production and is nearing completion. There isn’t a precise release date yet, and there won’t be for a long time, like with much other anime. The actual date of an anime episode is usually not revealed until a few months before it airs.

The only information on when “Blue Lock” will premiere is in 2022, so cross your fingers that it will be sooner rather than later in the year. When they uploaded the first teaser trailer for the program on the Bandai Namco YouTube channel, the production firm said that it would be released next year.

The “Tiger & Bunny 2” movie, which is a continuation of the popular relaxing anime series of the same name, and the “Laid-Back Camp” movie, which is a continuation of the popular relaxing anime series of the same name, are two other widely awaited anime coming next year.

In the Blue Lock anime, who are the characters?

While the plot revolves around 300 brilliant teenage soccer players who are all competing for the top spot, “Blue Lock” is really about a small group of characters. Yoichi Isagi, the main character, enters the competition with the same goal as everyone else, but he is doubtful of his abilities. Usagi’s confidence in himself improves as he learns and grows on the pitch.

There’s also Meguru Bachira, Isagi’s friend who is normally cheery and lively and enjoys having someone to play soccer with, as well as Rensuke Kunigami, a player with a strong moral compass and a serious attitude toward soccer and life, but whose stubbornness occasionally gets the best of him.

What’s the story behind Blue Lock?

The Japanese Football Union decides to develop a facility dubbed Blue Lock in response to the national team’s dismal performance at the 2018 World Cup. 300 scouted high school soccer players will be housed at the venue in the hopes of earning a position on Japan’s World Cup team in 2022. The program is particularly interested in finding the best striker in the country, someone who is so dedicated to the game and scoring goals that they will do everything it takes to succeed.

Isagi is one of the Blue Lock participants. He’s eager to prove himself as a skilled player after passing to a teammate rather than taking the shot himself, costing his high school team a chance at the national championship. When Isagi arrives at the Blue Lock facility, however, he quickly discovers the strength and seriousness of the rivalry. Despite this, he continues to concentrate on soccer and making friends.