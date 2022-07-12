Blue Lock Anime Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in Oct 2022!

The cast and release date of the film. “There is just one thing Japan needs to become the biggest soccer superpower. Thus, a revolutionary striker was born. He is called Ego Jinpachi.

Blue Lock, a popular manga from Weekly Shonen Magazine, will be animated in 2022. There will be plenty of high-stakes action and plenty of hot, sweaty, and muscular young guys in this documentary, which follows a man in his quest to find the perfect striker for the Japanese national soccer team.

A look at the Blue Lock anime adaptation, including its release date and cast (including seiyuu (voice actors), as well as the manga’s current state).

Release Date of Blue Lock Anime Series

The Blue Lock anime series is scheduled to launch on 14 October 2022 { Friday } during the autumn season, but no release date has been given. Directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe and animated by That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime company Eight Bit. Jun Murayama will compose the music for the series, while Taku Kishimoto will write the narrative and series composition.

Blue Lock Anime Cast

Yoichi Isagi is played by Kazuki Ura.

is played by Kazuki Ura. Kaito Tasuku in the role of Meguru Bachira

in the role of Meguru Bachira Rensuke Kunigami is played by Yuki Ono.

is played by Yuki Ono. Soma Saito in the role of Hyoma Chigiri

Blue Lock Cast

We don’t know anything about the Blue Lock cast right now. For now, we know a few of the actors, but we’ll have to wait for the others to be announced. Our list of expected characters will be updated as soon as fresh information becomes available, so don’t worry about missing out. Blue Lock’s cast includes the following:

Yoichi Isagi

He or she is a second-year college student now. He was a striker for the football squad at Ichiban High School. Before joining Team Z, he was a part of the First Selection at Blue Lock. He aspires to be the world’s top striker. The main character is here. Kazuki Ura is his voice of him.

Ryōsuke Kirais

Blue Lock encouraged him to join their team as well as Matsukaze Koku’s striker

Meguru Bachira is a highly erratic striker who relies on his intuition to make decisions on the field. During the First Selection, he was on Team Z when he arrived at Blue Lock. He set out to locate opponents who, like him, had a “monster” inside them. In his mind, he might see himself as the world’s top striker. Tasuku Kaito provides the character’s voice.

Rensuke Kunigami

has the ambition to become a soccer hero by being a hot-headed striker During the first round of selection at Blue Lock, he was a member of the Z team. Yki Ono provides the voice for him.

Striker Hyoma Chigiri is a promising youngster. Like his opponents, he aspires to be the best striker in the world. Sma Sait performs his role of him.

When he was originally chosen at Blue Lock, Shei Bar was a member of Team X.

Seishiro Nagi

is a proud member of the Blue Lock security group. He wants to keep playing football, and he wants to keep finding quality opponents so that he may continue to challenge himself and progress as a player. Nagi was a loner throughout high school. After meeting his buddy Reo Mikage, he decides to take up football as a new hobby.

Rin Itoshi

is the younger brother of Sae Itoshi, with whom he began playing soccer. Rin was a striker on every squad he was on, and he was always one of the best. There are two of them here.

The Mikage Corporation’s successor, Reo Mikage, is worth an estimated 705.8 trillion yen. First long-term friend: Seishiro Nagi, who attended an exclusive high school before joining Blue Lock. Soon after, he began playing football with him. To win the FIFA World Cup is his main goal as a young man who has everything going for him.

Jingo Raichi

is a soccer striker for the Japan national team. Raichi joined Team Z at the First Selection when she first arrived at Blue Lock. He is a Japanese soccer player who plays as a center-forward. His primary role at Blue Lock was as the chief strategist for Team Z. Iemon, Okuhito, and Iemon are all Japanese players. He was a goaltender for Team Z when he first came at Blue Lock.

Blue Lock Plot

Java Manager Anri Teieri Recognises that Japan’s Football Is No Longer Possible to Advance Since Her Colleagues Are Just Interested in Plain Economic Benefit, but You Would Like Japan to Win the World Cup.

As a result, She Gave Her Blessing to Jinpachi Ego’s “blue Lock” Initiative, Which Aims to Pick 300 of The Greatest High School Footballers in Japan and Send Them to An Unique Academy. Isagi, Who Lost the High School National Championship Qualification Match Because He Didn’t Have the Confidence to Score the Equaliser Instead of Passing the Ball to A Less Gifted Colleague, Has Been Included in The Group.

Blue Lock Anime Trailer

Anime Developers of The Blue Lock Series Have Published a One-Minute and 18-Second Trailer For The New Series. Shows Eight Bit Animation’s Takeover of The Project, the Same Company Who Made that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime Animated. Astonishingly, the Anime and Manga Have Remarkably Similar Casts.

Bechara Meguru and Yoichi Are Featured in A 47-Second Promotional Video for Blue Lock that Was Just Posted on The Official Twitter account.