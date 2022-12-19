Will the Blue Exorcist Season 3 Strike in 2023 After Long Years of Hiatus?

When the Blue Exorcist was initially broadcasted, it was quite popular as it gave viewers the most unique experience from its story. The plot of the series centers on Rin Okumura and her twin sister Yukio, who was raised by their adopted exorcist father. The anime series is based on the manga by Kazue Kato.

The anime’s first season premiered in April 2011, and its second season premiered in December 2012. A movie and a second season of “Kyoto Saga” followed the first season. After a lot of years of hiatus, Blue Exorcist fans have reason to celebrate; let’s explore what the good news is.

Blue Exorcist gets renewed for a third season

During the Jump Festa 2023 event, it was revealed that the anime adaptation of Kazue Kato’s manga, Blue Exorcist, will receive a new season (third season) of the anime adaptation.

Katō also posted a Tweet to celebrate the news.

Although, the announcement didn’t speak about whether the series will be a reboot and follow the story where season 1 left off or whether it will introduce a new plot.

A 20-second promotional video was released at the time of the announcement. Check below to see the promotional video

Additionally, a stunning visual was released, which made fans more excited about its release.

Is There Any Release Date for Blue Exorcist Season 3?

The third season is currently under development, but no release dates have been announced. Even, though no staff has been officially announced yet. Fans should have to wait until the next announcement by any of the staff members.

Additionally, some questions have been arising about where the third season of the Blue Exorcist will be available to stream, however, considering the first two seasons, the third season is also expected to be available on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, no formal confirmation has yet been issued.

What will be the plot of Blue Exorcist season 3?

The Blue Exorcist tells the same story as the manga Ao no Exorcist by Kazue Kat. The story is about two brothers, Rin Okumura (voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto) and Yukio Okumura (voiced by Jun Fukuyama), who are half-human and half-devil.

The story is mostly about Rin and how he uses his father’s blue flame to help him. His father is the famous demon lord Satan, who is also the king of the demon realm of Gehenna.

Rin gets picked on a lot because he has blue flames. Yukio, on the other hand, has too many problems and can’t use any of his father’s powers.

Rin swore to get revenge on his evil real father for killing his foster father. Rin goes to True Cross Academy, which is watched by Yukio, to get stronger so she can fight the devils. Rin decides to become an exorcist and join the Knights of the True Cross so he and his new friends can fight demons together.

Most of Season 3 of The Blue Exorcist will be based on the Blue Exorcist Illuminati arc from the manga. Even though it hasn’t been saying for sure, season 3 may be split into two parts. The pace and length of the manga’s story back up those claims.

In the Illuminati arc of the manga, a bad group called the Illuminati does bad things. They will do a lot of things that look suspicious. But their main goal is to bring Satan back to life. Lucifer is in charge because he is the King of Light and the strongest demon.