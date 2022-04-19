Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Arc – Latest Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Fans of Bleach must rise once more to celebrate the anime’s return for its last arc, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War. In the most recent teaser for the upcoming anime, various new details have been added after a long period. In the early 2000s, Tite Kubo’s manga was a huge hit. The anime’s last arc has yet to be animated despite its tenth anniversary. Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War will be released in fall 2021, according to the anime’s most recent video update. For a long time, people all across the world have been eagerly anticipating anime. Now that the release date has been revealed, there’s even more reason to get excited.

In 2021, the Weekly Shounen Jump published the Bleach manga. Shueisha published the volumes, and Shueisha’s Manga Plus app is now reprinting the chapters. The anime version of the final arc was first revealed in March 2020, more than a year ago. Finally, there’s a release date for Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War, as well as a teaser trailer.

Related –Platinum End – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

The trailer for Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War

During the Jump Festa 2022 event on December 18, 2021, the anime premiered its debut trailer.

Tomohisa Taguchi is directing and compiling the new season, which is animated by Studio Peirrot. Shiro Sagisu composes the anime’s music while Masashi Kudo draughts the anime’s character designs.

Related – The Beginning After The End Chapter – All You Should Know About in 2022

The release date for the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

Bleach’s last arc will be released in October 2022, according to the anime’s teaser. Although there has been no announcement regarding its international premiere, it is confirmed to be broadcast locally on TV in Tokyo in Japan. It has yet to be licensed by any anime streaming site.

Cast

In addition to the existing cast members, the Bleach Final arc introduces a number of new and exciting characters. Yuichiro Umehara will play Jugram Haschwalth, Shunsuke Takeuchi will play Askin Nakk Le Vaar, Ayana Taketatsu will play Bambietta Basterbine, Yki Ono will play Bazz-B, Yumi Uchiyama will play Candice Catnipp, Natsuki Hanae will play Gremmy Thoumeaux, Satoshi Hino will play Lille Barro, and many others will appear in the new season.