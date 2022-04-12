Black Clover Season 5 – Current Updates on Release Date, Career, Cast, and Plot in 2022

After a near-constant stream of magical exploits since the hit adventure anime “Black Clover” debuted — with 170 episodes produced in less than four years — the six weeks or so since its makers paused the action has felt like an eternity. Season 4 ended with the promise of a “major announcement” on the horizon, so what can we say about Season 5’s prospects? When will we be able to see it with our own eyes?

Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yki Tabata, the show premiered on television in 2017. Our favorite anime characters are frequently endowed with extraordinary abilities or magical abilities, but “Black Clover” separates out from the rest in this regard, as fans will attest. In a world of witchcraft and wizardry, where the supernatural is, well, natural, protagonist Asta is born devoid of magic. He struggles through the show’s magical world with his childhood friend Yuno, a powerful wind wizard, in an attempt to become the Wizard King despite all obstacles.

The series was named to Crunychroll’s top 100 best anime of the decade because of its compelling underdog story. Plaudits like this are promising for the show’s future, albeit no formal announcement of a fifth season has been made as of yet. More “Black Clover” content is on the way, albeit in a somewhat different manner – more on that later. So far, we’ve learned the following.

When is Black Clover Season 5 going to be released?

“Black Clover” has been gaining traction since its October 2017 premiere on Japanese television network TV Tokyo. The show’s first two seasons, which aired in October 2017 and October 2018, each had 51 episodes. Season 3 debuted in October 2019, however owing to pandemic delays, the show was pushed up until July 2020.

Inventive geniuses that never stop innovating Studio Pierrot, which is also known for the seemingly endless “Naruto” franchise, picked up where Season 3 left off and carried it on until March 2021. The series was then officially ended for the time being. However, as reported by Anime News Network, they also said that another ‘major announcement’ would be coming shortly. Isn’t it appealing?

Season 5 has yet to be disclosed, but it appears that the big news was the upcoming “Black Clover” film, which was announced on March 28 according to Polygon. There’s no official release date for that, either, however, HITC speculates that it’ll be out in early 2022. That implies no Season 5 until at least 2022, though, like Micky, we’re willing to wager it’ll happen regardless of the current uncertainties. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the Season 5 cast to see who we might see.

Who will appear in Season 5 of Black Clover?

Our two characters, Asta and Yuno have been faithfully depicted by voice actors Gakuto Kajiwara and Nobunaga Shimazaki throughout “Black Clover,” so we’d guess they’ll remain with it for the film and the upcoming fifth season.

Because her strongly held sentiments for Asta haven’t found full expression, Kana Yki’s Noelle Silva appears likely to resurface as a possible love interest for Asta. We’re quite sure we’ll see more of Asta’s uneasy friend Leibe in the future, too — which means more screen time for the character’s two voice actors, Kenichiro Matsuda and Nobuhiko Okamoto — without giving too much away for those who haven’t yet caught up on the series’ backlog. What happens in season 5 of Black Clover?

Season 5 of “Black Clover” — and the film that will follow it — are clearly spoilt for plotlines to follow, thanks to a massive manga series. Furthermore, Yki Tabata’s manga source material is still in production, leaving the anime with a lot of room for development or divergence.

As The Cinemaholic pointed out, the latest revelation of Asta’s biological mother has a lot of promise for additional exploration. The heroes are teetering on the verge of war with The Spade Kingdom, while allies of Asta and Yumi, such as Princess Loropechika, are still held captive and in need of rescue. And, as Republic World points out, the largest fight to come could be between the devils and the living world, which seemed inescapable after Asta broke the barrier at the end of season 4.

One thing is certain: the heroes’ quest to accomplish their common goal of becoming the Wizard King will not end. In the meanwhile, the Clover Kingdom requires protection in a variety of magical forms.